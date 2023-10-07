What channel is Colorado vs. Arizona State on today? Time, TV schedule for Buffaloes game

Former Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders and Colorado will look to get back on track against Arizona State on Saturday.

The Buffaloes are coming off back-to-back Pac-12 losses to No. 9 Oregon and No. 7 USC by scores of 42-6 and 48-41, respectively. Sanders, who fostered a complete roster overhaul after taking over as head coach, brought in former Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders (his son) through the transfer portal, along with former No. 1-ranked recruit Travis Hunter.

Shedeur has emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the country, completing 160 of 214 attempts (74.8 percent) this season for 1,781 yards and 15 touchdowns with only two interceptions. His 1,781 passing yards rank second nationally on to Washington's Heisman Trophy candidate, Michael Penix Jr.

Hunter, a breakout two-way star, suffered a lacerated liver against Colorado State and has missed the Buffaloes' last two games. It's unclear if the sophomore receiver and cornerback will be available against the Sun Devils.

Arizona State is in a rebuilding year under first-year coach Kenny Dillingham. ASU has won only one game this season, a close 24-21 finish over FCS opponent Southern Utah in its season opener. Filling in for true freshman starter Jaden Rashada due to injury, quarterback Trenton Bourguet threw for 344 yards with no touchdowns and an interception in last weekend's outing against Cal.

Here's everything you need to know about Colorado's game vs. Arizona State on Saturday, including time, date, TV channel, streaming info and more how to watch information:

What channel is Colorado vs. Arizona State on today?

TV channel: Pac-12 Network

Streaming info: Pac-12 Now, Fubo

Colorado-Arizona State will air live on Pac-12 Network, with streaming options on the Pac-12 Now app. The game can also be watched with Fubo, which offers a free trial for potential subscribers.

Colorado vs. Arizona State start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7

Time: 5:30 p.m. CT

Colorado-Arizona State will kick off at 5:30 p.m. CT on Saturday from Mountain American Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

Colorado vs. Arizona State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday, Oct. 2

Spread: Colorado (-4.5)

Over/under: 59.5

Colorado schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Colorado 45, TCU 42 Saturday, Sept. 9 Colorado 36, Nebraska 14 Saturday, Sept. 16 Colorado 43, Colorado State 35 Saturday, Sept. 23 Oregon 42, Colorado 6* Saturday, Sept. 30 USC 48, Colorado 41* Saturday, Oct. 7 at Arizona State* Friday, Oct. 13 vs. Stanford* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 at UCLA* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. No. 16 Oregon State* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Arizona* Friday, Nov. 17 at No. 14 Washington State* Saturday, Nov. 25 at No. 19 Utah* Friday, Dec. 1 Pac-12 championship game (Las Vegas)

Arizona State schedule 2023

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 Arizona State 24, Southern Utah 21 Saturday, Sept. 9 Oklahoma State 27, Arizona State 15 Saturday, Sept. 16 Fresno State 29, Arizona State 0 Saturday, Sept. 23 USC 42, Arizona State 28* Saturday, Sept. 30 Cal 24, Arizona State 21* Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Colorado* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at No. 8 Washington* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. No. 14 Washington State* Saturday, Nov. 4 at No. 19 Utah* Saturday, Nov. 11 at UCLA* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. No. 9 Oregon* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Arizona* Friday, Dec. 1 Pac-12 championship game (Las Vegas)

