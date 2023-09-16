What channel is Colorado State vs. Colorado football on today? Time, TV schedule
The highly anticipated 2023 edition of the Rocky Mountain Showdown is here.
Deion Sanders and the top 25 Colorado football team host rival Colorado State at Folsom Field with the Centennial Cup on the line.
Here's a guide on how to watch Colorado State vs. Colorado on Saturday, Sept. 16.
What channel is Colorado State vs. Colorado on today?
TV channel: ESPN
Streaming: ESPN+
Channel guide
Here is where ESPN can be found:
DirecTV: 206
Dish Network: 140
Comcast/Xfinity: 27 (standard), 668 (HD), 1205 (4K)
Fort Collins Connexion: 50
Who are the announcers for the Colorado State-Colorado game?
Play-by-play: Mark Jones
Analyst: Louis Riddick
Sidelines: Quint Kessenich
What time does Colorado State vs. Colorado start?
Date: Saturday, Sept. 16
Start time: 10 p.m. ET/8 p.m. MT
Colorado's game vs. the Rams is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. MT from Folsom Field.
How to listen to CSU vs. CU on radio
The CSU broadcast is available on KUAD 99.1 FM, ESPN 1600 AM (Denver), SiriusXM channel 971/381 and the TuneIn app.
CSU's radio team will be Brian Roth (play-by-play), Ricky Brewer (analyst), Marty Cesario/Kevin McGlue (reporter).
2023 Colorado State football schedule
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 2
Washington State 50, CSU 24
Saturday, Sept. 9
BYE
Saturday, Sept. 16
vs. Colorado, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23
at Middle Tennessee, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
vs. Utah Tech, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 7
at Utah State*, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
vs. Boise State*, TBA
Saturday, Oct. 21
at UNLV*, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
vs. Air Force*, 5 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 3
at Wyoming*, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 11
vs. San Diego State*, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 18
vs. Nevada*, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 25
at Hawaii*, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 2
Mountain West championship game
2023 Colorado football schedule
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 2
CU 45, TCU 42
Saturday, Sept. 9
CU 36, Nebraska 14
Saturday, Sept. 16
vs. Colorado State, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23
at Oregon*, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
vs. USC*
Saturday, Oct. 7
at Arizona State*, TBA
Friday, Oct. 13
vs. Stanford*, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21
BYE
Saturday, Oct. 28
at UCLA*, TBA
Saturday, Nov. 4
vs. Oregon State*, TBA
Saturday, Nov. 11
vs. Arizona*, TBA
Friday, Nov. 17
at Washington State*, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 25
at Utah*, TBA
Friday, Dec. 1
Pac-12 championship game
Follow sports reporter Kevin Lytle on Twitter and Instagram @Kevin_Lytle.
This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: What channel is CSU vs. Colorado football on today? Time, TV schedule