What channel is Colorado State vs. Colorado football on today? Time, TV schedule

The highly anticipated 2023 edition of the Rocky Mountain Showdown is here.

Deion Sanders and the top 25 Colorado football team host rival Colorado State at Folsom Field with the Centennial Cup on the line.

Here's a guide on how to watch Colorado State vs. Colorado on Saturday, Sept. 16.

What channel is Colorado State vs. Colorado on today?

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

Channel guide

Here is where ESPN can be found:

DirecTV: 206

Dish Network: 140

Comcast/Xfinity: 27 (standard), 668 (HD), 1205 (4K)

Fort Collins Connexion: 50

Who are the announcers for the Colorado State-Colorado game?

Play-by-play: Mark Jones

Analyst: Louis Riddick

Sidelines: Quint Kessenich

What time does Colorado State vs. Colorado start?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Start time: 10 p.m. ET/8 p.m. MT

Colorado's game vs. the Rams is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. MT from Folsom Field.

How to listen to CSU vs. CU on radio

The CSU broadcast is available on KUAD 99.1 FM, ESPN 1600 AM (Denver), SiriusXM channel 971/381 and the TuneIn app.

CSU's radio team will be Brian Roth (play-by-play), Ricky Brewer (analyst), Marty Cesario/Kevin McGlue (reporter).

2023 Colorado State football schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Washington State 50, CSU 24 Saturday, Sept. 9 BYE Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Colorado, 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 at Middle Tennessee, 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Utah Tech, 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 at Utah State*, 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Boise State*, TBA Saturday, Oct. 21 at UNLV*, 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Air Force*, 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3 at Wyoming*, 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. San Diego State*, 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Nevada*, 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 at Hawaii*, 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 Mountain West championship game

2023 Colorado football schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 CU 45, TCU 42 Saturday, Sept. 9 CU 36, Nebraska 14 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Colorado State, 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 at Oregon*, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. USC* Saturday, Oct. 7 at Arizona State*, TBA Friday, Oct. 13 vs. Stanford*, 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 at UCLA*, TBA Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Oregon State*, TBA Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Arizona*, TBA Friday, Nov. 17 at Washington State*, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 at Utah*, TBA Friday, Dec. 1 Pac-12 championship game

