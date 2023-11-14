What channel is Colorado State men's basketball at Northern Colorado on?

Colorado State will have some payback on the mind in this rivalry game.

The Rams head to Greeley Tuesday to face the Northern Colorado men's basketball team in a local rivalry matchup.

CSU lost an ugly game to the Bears last season at Moby Arena.

Here's a look at everything to know about Tuesday's game.

What time does CSU men's basketball at Northern Colorado start?

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 14

Start time: 6 p.m. MT

What channel is the Colorado State basketball vs. Northern Colorado on?

The game is not available on linear TV and can only be streamed online.

Who are the announcers for CSU and Northern Colorado basketball?

Play-by-play: Jason Alvine

Analyst: Darryl Jacobs

How can you listen to the game on the radio?

The CSU broadcast is available on 99.1 FM or on the Varsity Network app.

CSU's radio team will be Brian Roth (play-by-play) and Adam Nigon (analyst).

What are the records?

Both teams are 2-0. CSU beat Louisiana Tech 81-73 and Wright State 105-77. UNC beat Colorado College 87-58 and Northern New Mexico 81-60.

Who are the coaches?

CSU is led by Niko Medved, who is in his sixth season as head coach of the Rams. He's 94-64 at CSU and 173-151 overall in his career. Steve Smiley is in his fourth season at UNC where he has a 47-47 record. Former CSU star point guard Dorian Green is also on UNC's staff.

Stadium, ticket information

The game will be at Bank of Colorado Arena on Northern Colorado's campus. Bank of Colorado Arena has a capacity of 2,734. To purchase tickets, visit uncbears.com/tickets or call 970-351-4849. Tickets can also be purchased at the Campus Commons Ticket Office, Monday-Friday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

What's the series history?

The teams have played 107 times with CSU leading the all-time series 70-37. The Bears won 88-83 last season in Fort Collins. The teams haven't played in Greeley since 2015, which has become somewhat infamous in CSU basketball circles for Larry Eustachy's postgame blowup following a 73-64 loss to the Bears.

UNC is 24-18 in the series at home and has won three of the last four in Greeley.

What do the metrics say?

Early-season metrics are to be taken with a grain of salt with such a small sample size, but CSU is No. 61 in KenPom and Northern Colorado is No. 224. KenPom projects a 10-point victory for CSU.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: How to watch Colorado State basketball at Northern Colorado