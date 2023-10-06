What channel is Colorado State football vs. Utah State on? Time, TV, streaming schedule

One of the longest-running matchups in Colorado State football history is here.

The Rams have been playing Utah State dating back to 1902, and the teams have met every season since 2011 (not counting the 2020 COVID-shortened season).

The 2023 edition takes place Saturday, Oct. 7, at Utah State.

Here's everything to know about the game.

What channel is the Colorado State football at Utah State game on?

The game is not available on linear TV and can only be streamed online via the Mountain West Network.

Online stream: TheMw.com/watch

The free Mountain West app is available on most smart devices and can be downloaded on the Apple app store, Google Play and more.

Who are the announcers for Colorado State vs. Utah State?

Play-by-play: Dave Fox

Analyst: Alema Harrington

Reporter: Frank Dolce

What time does CSU at Utah State football begin?

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7

Start time: 6 p.m. MT

Utah State's game vs. Colorado State is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. MT from Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah.

How can you listen to the game on the radio?

The CSU broadcast is available on KUAD 99.1 FM, ESPN 1600 AM (Denver), SiriusXM channel 971/381 and the TuneIn app.

CSU's radio team will be Brian Roth (play-by-play), Ricky Brewer (analyst) and Marty Cesario (reporter).

What's the betting line for Colorado State vs. Utah State football?

Colorado State is a consensus 1.5-point favorite, according to Las Vegas Insider. Utah State opened as a 1.5-point favorite.

What are the records?

CSU is 2-2 and this is the Mountain West opener for the Rams. Utah State is 2-3 and 0-1 in league play.

What's the weather like in Logan?

Saturday is expected to be sunny with a high of 72 degrees with 56% humidity. Sunset of 6:59 p.m. will come in the first half with an overnight low of 41 degrees.

Stadium, ticket information

The game will be at Maverik Stadium on Utah State's campus. The stadium has a capacity of 25,513 and Saturday is Utah State's homecoming game.

What's the series history?

The teams have played each other 78 times, with the first meeting in Logan in 1902. CSU leads the all-time series 39-37-2, but the Aggies have won four in a row.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: What channel is Colorado State football vs. Utah State on? How to stream