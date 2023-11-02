What channel is Colorado State football vs. Wyoming on? Time, TV, streaming schedule

Not that a rivalry game needs any more juice, but both teams could really use a win in this one.

The Colorado State and Wyoming football teams meet Friday.

CSU has four games remaining to pick up three wins and earn bowl eligibility for the first time since 2017. Wyoming is a win from bowl eligibility and seeking a bounce back after an ugly loss to Boise State.

The rivals meet in the annual Border War this week in Laramie.

Here's everything to know about the game.

What time does CSU at Wyoming football begin?

Date: Friday, Nov. 3

Start time: 6 p.m. MT

The Border War between the Colorado State and Wyoming football teams kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

What channel is the Colorado State football at Wyoming game on?

The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. Here's how to find CBS-SN:

Comcast/Xfinity: 412 (846 for HD)

DirecTV: 221

Dish Network: 158

Fort Collins Connexion: 70

Online stream: CBSSports.com/CBS-Sports-Network/

Who are the announcers for CSU at Wyoming football?

Play-by-play: Chris Lewis

Analyst: Robert Turbin

Reporter: Emily Proud

How can you listen to the game on the radio?

The CSU broadcast is available on KUAD 99.1 FM, ESPN 1600 AM (Denver), SiriusXM channel 971/381 and the TuneIn app.

CSU's radio team will be Brian Roth (play-by-play), Ricky Brewer (analyst) and Marty Cesario (reporter).

What's the betting line for CSU football at Wyoming?

Wyoming is a consensus 7-point favorite, according to Vegas Insider.

What are the records?

CSU is 3-5 overall and 1-3 in conference play. Wyoming is 5-3 overall and 2-2 in Mountain West action.

Trophy on the line

The teams compete for the Bronze Boot, which has been awarded to the winner every matchup since 1968.

Who are the coaches?

CSU is led by Jay Norvell, who is in his second season as head coach of the Rams and seventh season overall as a head coach. He's 6-14 at CSU and 39-40 in his career. Craig Bohl is in his 10th at Wyoming with a record of 57-59. He's 161-91 overall in 21 seasons as a head coach.

What's the weather like in Laramie?

Friday's high is expected to be 56 degrees. Sunset of 5:55 p.m. will come shortly before kickoff. The low Friday night will be 31 with partly cloudy skies and winds 10-15 mph.

DUI patrols

Law enforcement in Colorado and Wyoming warn there will be extra impairment patrols Friday around the Border War game and encourage fans to use designated drivers.

More: Law enforcement to up impairment patrols along U.S. 287, I-25 for Border War football game

Stadium information

The game will be at War Memorial Stadium on Wyoming's campus. The stadium has a capacity of 29,181.

What's the series history?

Depends on who you ask.

CSU claims an all-time record of 58-50-5 in the series. Wyoming says it is 50-59-5.

How does Wyoming claim one more game played than CSU? CSU does not count the first meeting in 1899, a 12-0 forfeit victory favoring CSU (Colorado Agricultural College at the time) due to it being a forfeit, which the NCAA does not count toward records.

Follow sports reporter Kevin Lytle on Twitter and Instagram @Kevin_Lytle.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: What channel is CSU vs. Wyoming on? Time, TV, streaming schedule