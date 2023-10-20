What channel is Colorado State football vs. UNLV on? Time, TV, streaming schedule

A Mountain West meeting that feels almost like a nonconference game.

The Colorado State and UNLV football teams share the same league, but due to a variety of circumstances there's no familiarity since they haven't played each other since 2019.

The two haven't played in Las Vegas since 2016.

It's a weird circumstance brought on by the Mountain West's former scheduling format and COVID wiping out a scheduled 2020 game.

They finally meet again Saturday, Oct. 21 when the Rams play at Allegiant Stadium for the first time. Here's everything to know about the game.

What channel is the Colorado State football at UNLV game on?

The game is not available on linear TV and can only be streamed online via the Mountain West Network.

Online stream: TheMw.com/watch

The Mountain West app is available on most smart devices and can be downloaded on the Apple app store, Google Play and more.

Who are the announcers for Colorado State at UNLV football?

Play-by-play: Matt Neverett

Analyst: Steve Cofield

What time does Colorado State football at UNLV begin?

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21

Start time: 5 p.m. MT/4 p.m. PT

Saturday's game will begin at 4 p.m. local time (Pacific) and 5 p.m. Mountain.

How can you listen to the game on the radio?

The CSU broadcast is available on KUAD 99.1 FM, ESPN 1600 AM (Denver), SiriusXM channel 971/381 and the TuneIn app.

CSU's radio team will be Brian Roth (play-by-play), Ricky Brewer (analyst) and Marty Cesario (reporter).

What's the betting line for Colorado State football at UNLV?

UNLV is a consensus 7.5-point favorite, according to Vegas Insider. Some sites have UNLV at 8-point favorites.

What are the records?

CSU is 3-3 overall and 1-1 in conference play. UNLV is 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the MW.

Who are the coaches?

CSU is led by Jay Norvell, who is in his second season as head coach of the Rams and seventh season overall as a head coach. He's 6-12 at CSU and 39-38 in his career. Barry Odom is in his first season leading UNLV and fifth season overall as a head coach (2016-19 at Missouri). He's 5-1 at UNLV and 30-26 overall in his career.

What's the weather like in Las Vegas?

The game will be played inside a dome, so weather isn't a factor (although Saturday's high is 91, for those curious).

Stadium, ticket information

The game will be at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It is the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, but also the site for home UNLV games. The full stadium capacity is 65,000 for NFL games but on UNLV's ticket site it appears only the lower bowl is open for UNLV games.

What's the series history?

The teams have played each other 24 times, with the Rams leading the all-time series 17-6-1. CSU has won four in a row, but the teams haven't played since 2019.

Another homecoming

This will be the fourth game in the last five for CSU to be playing in a homecoming game.

Sept. 23 at Middle Tennessee, Oct. 7 at Utah State and now Oct. 21 at UNLV are all homecoming games for the hosts. CSU's Oct. 14 home game against Boise State was homecoming for the Rams.

