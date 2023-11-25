What channel is Colorado football at Utah on today? Time, TV schedule

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders walks off the field after the Buffaloes' loss against Washington State at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., on Nov. 17, 2023.

Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team travel to Utah for the Buffaloes' regular-season finale.

Colorado (4-7, 1-7 Pac-12) enters the matchup on a five-game losing streak — including a 56-14 loss to Washington State last week — while Utah (7-4, 4-4 Pac-12) has also lost three of its last four games.

The Utes have won six consecutive games over Colorado and 12 of the last 14 in the series dating back to 1961.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is also questionable after he was sacked four times and suffered a pair of injuries last week against Washington State.

However, "Coach Prime" said Tuesday during his weekly press conference that Shedeur is expected to play.

Here's a guide on how to watch Colorado football at Utah on Saturday, Nov. 25.

What channel is Colorado football at Utah on today?

This is the Buffaloes' third game on the Pac-12 Networks this season. Their Oct. 7 win over Arizona State and Nov. 11 loss to Arizona were both aired on the Pac-12 Networks.

Who are the announcers for the Colorado-Utah football game?

Play-by-play: Roxy Bernstein

Analyst: Lincoln Kennedy

What time does Colorado at Utah football start?

Date: Saturday, Nov. 25

Start time: 3 p.m. ET/1 p.m. MT

Colorado's game vs. the Utes is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. MT from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.

2023 Colorado football schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 CU 45, TCU 42 Saturday, Sept. 9 CU 36, Nebraska 14 Saturday, Sept. 16 CU 43, Colorado State 35 (2OT) Saturday, Sept. 23 Oregon 42, CU 6 Saturday, Sept. 30 USC 48, CU 41 Saturday, Oct. 7 CU 27, Arizona State 24 Friday, Oct. 13 Stanford 46, Colorado 43 (2OT) Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 UCLA 28, CU 16 Saturday, Nov. 4 Oregon State 26, CU 19 Saturday, Nov. 11 Arizona 34, CU 31 Friday, Nov. 17 Washington State 56, CU 14 Saturday, Nov. 25 at Utah*, 1 p.m. MT

* Pac-12 game

