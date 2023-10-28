What channel is Colorado football at UCLA on today? Time, TV schedule

After a stunning 29-point collapse to Stanford and then an idle week, Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team head back out on the road.

The Buffaloes travel to the Rose Bowl, where they will take on No. 23 UCLA.

The Bruins (5-2, 2-2 Pac 12) beat that same Stanford squad 42-7 last week in Palo Alto.

Colorado (4-3, 1-3) likely needs to pull off an upset down the stretch to reach six wins and bowl eligibility.

This is also another primetime showcase game for CU, which is playing its fourth ranked opponent this season.

More: Watch Colorado football at UCLA live on Fubo (free trial)

Here's a guide on how to watch Colorado football at UCLA on Saturday, Oct. 28.

What channel is Colorado football at UCLA on today?

TV channel: ABC

Streaming: ESPN+, Fubo (free trial)

Who are the announcers for the Colorado-UCLA game?

Play-by-play: Chris Fowler

Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit

Sidelines: Holly Rowe

This is the second Colorado game airing on ABC this season and the fourth on ESPN's family of networks. However, this will be the first time that ESPN's lead college football announcing team of Fowler (a CU alum), Herbstreit and Rowe will call a Colorado game this year.

What time does Colorado at UCLA start?

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. MT

Colorado's game vs. the Bruins is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif.

2023 Colorado football schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 CU 45, TCU 42 Saturday, Sept. 9 CU 36, Nebraska 14 Saturday, Sept. 16 CU 43, Colorado State 35 (2OT) Saturday, Sept. 23 Oregon 42, CU 6 Saturday, Sept. 30 USC 48, CU 41 Saturday, Oct. 7 CU 27, Arizona State 24 Friday, Oct. 13 Stanford 46, Colorado 43 (2OT) Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 at UCLA*, TBA Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Oregon State*, TBA Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Arizona*, TBA Friday, Nov. 17 at Washington State*, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 at Utah*, TBA Friday, Dec. 1 Pac-12 championship game

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: What channel is Colorado football at UCLA on today? Time, TV schedule