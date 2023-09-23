What channel is Colorado football at Oregon on today? Time, TV schedule
The next challenge for Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team is the toughest one yet.
A top-20 showdown starts Pac-12 play as Colorado visits Oregon.
The Buffs are ranked No. 19 in both the Associated Press and Coaches polls. Oregon is No. 10/11 and both teams enter the game 3-0.
Here's a guide on how to watch Colorado vs. Oregon on Saturday, Sept. 23.
What channel is Colorado vs. Oregon on today?
TV channel: ABC
Streaming: ESPN+
Who are the announcers for the Colorado-Oregon game?
Play-by-play: Joe Tessitore
Analyst: Jesse Palmer
Sidelines: Katie George
What time does Colorado at Oregon start?
Date: Saturday, Sept. 23
Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. MT
Colorado's game vs. the Ducks is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 p.m. MT from Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
2023 Colorado football schedule
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 2
CU 45, TCU 42
Saturday, Sept. 9
CU 36, Nebraska 14
Saturday, Sept. 16
CU 43, Colorado State 35 (2OT)
Saturday, Sept. 23
at Oregon*, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
vs. USC*, 10 a.m.
Saturday, Oct. 7
at Arizona State*, TBA
Friday, Oct. 13
vs. Stanford*, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21
BYE
Saturday, Oct. 28
at UCLA*, TBA
Saturday, Nov. 4
vs. Oregon State*, TBA
Saturday, Nov. 11
vs. Arizona*, TBA
Friday, Nov. 17
at Washington State*, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 25
at Utah*, TBA
Friday, Dec. 1
Pac-12 championship game
