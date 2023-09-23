What channel is Colorado football at Oregon on today? Time, TV schedule

The next challenge for Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team is the toughest one yet.

A top-20 showdown starts Pac-12 play as Colorado visits Oregon.

The Buffs are ranked No. 19 in both the Associated Press and Coaches polls. Oregon is No. 10/11 and both teams enter the game 3-0.

Here's a guide on how to watch Colorado vs. Oregon on Saturday, Sept. 23.

What channel is Colorado vs. Oregon on today?

TV channel: ABC

Streaming: ESPN+

Who are the announcers for the Colorado-Oregon game?

Play-by-play: Joe Tessitore

Analyst: Jesse Palmer

Sidelines: Katie George

What time does Colorado at Oregon start?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. MT

Colorado's game vs. the Ducks is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 p.m. MT from Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

2023 Colorado football schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 CU 45, TCU 42 Saturday, Sept. 9 CU 36, Nebraska 14 Saturday, Sept. 16 CU 43, Colorado State 35 (2OT) Saturday, Sept. 23 at Oregon*, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. USC*, 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 at Arizona State*, TBA Friday, Oct. 13 vs. Stanford*, 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 at UCLA*, TBA Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Oregon State*, TBA Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Arizona*, TBA Friday, Nov. 17 at Washington State*, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 at Utah*, TBA Friday, Dec. 1 Pac-12 championship game

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: What channel is Colorado football vs. Oregon on today? Time, TV schedule