What channel is Colorado football at Oregon on today? Time, TV schedule

Kevin Lytle, Fort Collins Coloradoan
The next challenge for Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team is the toughest one yet.

A top-20 showdown starts Pac-12 play as Colorado visits Oregon.

The Buffs are ranked No. 19 in both the Associated Press and Coaches polls. Oregon is No. 10/11 and both teams enter the game 3-0.

Here's a guide on how to watch Colorado vs. Oregon on Saturday, Sept. 23.

What channel is Colorado vs. Oregon on today?

  • TV channel: ABC

  • Streaming: ESPN+

Who are the announcers for the Colorado-Oregon game?

  • Play-by-play: Joe Tessitore

  • Analyst: Jesse Palmer

  • Sidelines: Katie George

What time does Colorado at Oregon start?

  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

  • Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. MT

Colorado's game vs. the Ducks is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 p.m. MT from Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

2023 Colorado football schedule

Date

Opponent

Saturday, Sept. 2

CU 45, TCU 42

Saturday, Sept. 9

CU 36, Nebraska 14

Saturday, Sept. 16

CU 43, Colorado State 35 (2OT)

Saturday, Sept. 23

at Oregon*, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

vs. USC*, 10 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

at Arizona State*, TBA

Friday, Oct. 13

vs. Stanford*, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

BYE

Saturday, Oct. 28

at UCLA*, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 4

vs. Oregon State*, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 11

vs. Arizona*, TBA

Friday, Nov. 17

at Washington State*, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25

at Utah*, TBA

Friday, Dec. 1

Pac-12 championship game

