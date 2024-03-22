What channel is Colorado basketball vs Florida on today? Time, TV for NCAA Tournament

Mar 21, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Cody Williams (10) looks on during the NCAA tournament practice day at Gainbridge FieldHouse.

INDIANAPOLIS — Colorado men's basketball has won nine of its last 10 games after advancing in the NCAA Tournament past Boise State on Wednesday night.

The No. 10-seeded Buffs earned a date with No. 7 Florida in the Round of 64 for a game that should feature plenty of points. Both teams like to play fast and are led by explosive point guards: Florida's Walter Clayton Jr. and Colorado's KJ Simpson.

Here is how to watch the Colorado vs. Florida basketball March Madness game:

What time does Colorado play Florida basketball in NCAA Tournament game?

Date: Friday, March 22, 2024

Time: 2:30 p.m. MT/4:30 p.m. ET

What channel is Colorado basketball vs Florida in March Madness first-round game?

The first-round NCAA Tournament game between Colorado and Florida basketball teams can be seen on TBS.

Streaming: Available on Sling TV

How to find TBS for NCAA Tournament

Here are channel listings for TBS in Colorado:

Dish: Ch. 139

Xfinity: Ch. 18

DirecTV: Ch. 247

What's the betting line for Colorado basketball vs Florida in NCAA Tournament?

Florida is a 1.5-point favorite, according to BetMGM.

