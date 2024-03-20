What channel is Colorado basketball vs Boise State on today? Time, TV for First Four game

Colorado center Eddie Lampkin Jr. (44) celebrates after a play against Oregon during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Pac-12 tournament Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Las Vegas.

DAYTON, Ohio — Colorado men's basketball begins its March Madness run Wednesday night.

Boise State and the Buffs will play in a NCAA Tournament First Four game in Dayton, Ohio.

The winner gets the South region's No. 10 seed and a date with No. 7 Florida in Indianapolis.

Here is how to watch the Colorado vs. Boise State basketball game:

What time does Colorado play Boise State basketball in First Four NCAA Tournament game?

Date: Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Time: 7:10 p.m. MT/9:10 p.m. ET

What channel is Colorado basketball vs Boise State in March Madness First Four game?

The First Four NCAA Tournament game between Colorado and Boise State basketball teams can be seen on TruTV.

Streaming: Available on Sling TV

How to find truTV for NCAA Tournament

Here are channel listings for truTV in Colorado:

Dish: Ch. 242

Xfinity: Varies depending on location (Channels 40, 45, 71 are truTV in various Colorado locations)

DirecTV: Ch. 246

Fort Collins Connexion: Ch. 195

For streaming, truTV is also available on: YouTube TV, iOS App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Chromecast, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Android TV.

What's the betting line for Colorado basketball vs Boise State in NCAA Tournament?

Colorado is a consensus 2.5-point favorite, according to Vegas Insider.

What is the First Four NCAA Tournament schedule?

There are a pair of First Four games on Wednesday in Dayton. Here's the schedule:

