What channel is the college football awards show 2023? Time, TV schedule for CFB ceremony
The college football awards show on ESPN will honor outstanding athletes and coaches and serve as a celebration of the 2023 season on Friday.
While many fans await the announcement of the prestigious Heisman Trophy on Saturday, several players and coaches will first be recognized during the show on Friday night. Elite college receivers such as Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. and LSU's Malik Nabers are finalists for the Biletnikoff Award, honoring the top pass-catcher this season. Georgia's Brock Bowers will headline the finalists for the John Mackey award, given to the top tight end in college football, though Colorado State's Dallin Holker and Ohio State's Cade Stover put up convincing cases as well.
Kevin Negandhi and Jen Lada are set to host the celebration of the 2023 college football season, with Greg McElroy and Sam Acho joining in on the festivities.
Here's what to know to watch the awards ceremony, including time, TV and streaming information amd more:
What channel is the college football awards show?
Channel: ESPN
Stream: ESPN+, Fubo (free trial)
The college football awards will air on ESPN and ESPN+ from New York City. Streaming options for the event include the ESPN app, ESPN+ and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
College football awards show start time
Date: Friday, Dec. 8
Time: 6 p.m. CT
The event will start Friday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. CT.
College football awards 2023
AP Player of the Year
Awarded to: Top player (judged by the Associated Press)
Finalists: TBD
Biletnikoff Award
Awarded to: Top pass-catcher
Finalists: Marvin Harrison Jr. (WR), Ohio State; Malik Nabers (WR); LSU Rome Odunze (WR), Washington
Bronko Nagurski Trophy
Awarded to: Defensive player of the year (judged by FWAA)
Finalists: Cooper DeJean (DB); Iowa, Jer'Zhan Newton (DL), Illinois; Malaki Starks (DB), Georgia; Xavier Watts (S), Notre Dame; Payton Wilson (LB), NC State
Broyles Award
Awarded to: Top assistant coach
Finalists: Mike Bobo (OC), Georgia; Mike Denbrock (OC), LSU; Sherrone Moore (OC), Michigan; Phil Parker (DC), Iowa; Will Stein (OC), Oregon
Burlsworth Trophy
Awarded to: Top former walk-on
Finalists: James Carpenter (NG), James Madison; Drake Stoops (WR), Oklahoma; Cody Schrader, (RB), Missouri
Butkus Award
Awarded to: Top linebacker
Finalists: Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (Clemson); Ty’Ron Hopper (Missouri); Edefuan Ulofoshio (Washington); Nathaniel Watson (Mississippi State); Payton Wilson (NC State)
Chuck Bednarik Award
Awarded to: Defensive player of the year (judged by Maxwell Club)
Finalists: Payton Wilson (LB), NC State; Dallas Turner (LB), Alabama; Laiatu Latu (DL): UCLA
Davey O'Brien Award
Awarded to: Top quarterback
Finalists: Jayden Daniels (LSU); Michael Penix Jr. (Washington); Bo Nix (Oregon)
Doak Walker Award
Awarded to: Top running back
Finalists: Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State; Omarion Hampton, North Carolina; Cody Schrader, Missouri
Eddie Robinson Award
Awarded to: Top NCAA Division I coach (judged by FWAA)
Finalists: David Braun, Northwestern; Jamey Chadwell, Liberty; Kalen DeBoer, Washington; Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri; Jedd Fish, Arizona; Rhett Lashlee, SMU; Chuck Martin, Miami (Ohio); Mike Norvell, Florida State; Barry Odom, UNLV; Nick Saban, Alabama; Steve Sarkisian, Texas; Jon Sumrall, Troy
George Munger Award
Awarded to: Top NCAA Division I coach (judged by Maxwell Club)
Finalists: TBD
Heisman Trophy
Awarded to: Most outstanding player
Finalists: Jayden Daniels (QB), LSU; Michael Penix Jr. (QB), Washington; Bo Nix (QB), Oregon; Marvin Harrison Jr. (WR), OSU
Jim Thorpe Award
Awarded to: Top defensive back
Finalists: Cooper DeJean (CB), Iowa; Malaki Starks (S), Georgia; Trey Taylor (S), Air Force
Joe Moore Award
Awarded to: Top offensive line
Finalists: TBD
John Mackey Award
Awarded to: Top tight end
Finalists: Brock Bowers, Georgia; Dallin Holker, Colorado State; Cade Stover, Ohio State
Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award
Awarded to: Top upperclassman quarterback
Winner: Jayden Daniels, LSU
Finalists: Jayden Daniels, LSU; Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma; Sam Hartman, Notre Dame; Drake Maye, North Carolina; J.J. McCarthy, Michigan; Bo Nix, Oregon; Michael Penix Jr., Washington; Jordan Travis, Florida State; Cameron Ward, Washington State; Caleb Williams, USC
Lombardi Award
Awarded to: Outstanding college football lineman
Finalists: Joe Alt (OT), Notre Dame; Brock Bowers (TE), Georgia; Jonah Elliss (DE), Utah; Laiatu Latu (DE), UCLA
Lott IMPACT Trophy
Awarded to: Defensive IMPACT player of the year
Finalists: Junior Colson (LB), Michigan; Jonah Elliss (DL), Utah; Laiatu Latu (DE), UCLA; Dallas Turner (LB), Alabama
Lou Groza Award
Awarded to: Top placekicker
Finalists: Graham Nicholson, Miami (Ohio); Jose Pizano, UNLV; Will Reichard, Alabama
Maxwell Award
Awarded to: College player of the year
Finalists: Jayden Daniels (LSU); Michael Penix Jr. (Washington); Bo Nix (Oregon)
Outland Trophy
Awarded to: Top interior lineman
Finalists: Joe Alt (OT), Notre Dame; Cooper Beebe (OL), Kansas State; T’Vondre Sweat (DT), Texas
Paul Hornung Award
Awarded to: Most versatile player
Finalists: Travis Hunter (CB/WR), Colorado Cameron Skattebo (RB/QB/P), Arizona State; Sione Vaki (S/RB), Utah
Ray Guy Award
Awarded to: Top punter
Finalists: Matt Hayball, Vanderbilt; Alex Mastromanno, Florida State; Tory Taylor, Iowa
Rimington Trophy
Awarded to: Top center
Finalists: Drake Nugent, Michigan; Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon; Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
Sporting News Coach of the Year
Awarded to: Coach of the Year (judged by The Sporting News)
Finalists: TBD
Sporting News Player of the Year
Awarded to: Player of the Year (judged by The Sporting News)
Finalists: TBD
Ted Hendricks Award
Awarded to: Top defensive end
Finalists: Jonah Elliss Utah; Jalen Green, James Madison; Laiatu Latu, UCLA
Walter Camp Award
Awarded to: College player of the year
Finalists: Jayden Daniels (LSU); Michael Penix Jr. (Washington); Bo Nix (Oregon)
William V. Campbell Trophy
Awarded to: Academic Heisman
Finalists: Cooper Beebe, Kansas State; JD Bertrand, Notre Dame; DeWayne Carter, Duke; Loobert Denelus, Benedict (S.C.); Jacob Dobbs, Holy Cross; Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State; Zach Frazier, West Virginia; Owen Grover, Wartburg (Iowa); Leo Lowin, Army; Ladd McConkey, Georgia; Bo Nix, Oregon; Davius Richard, North Carolina Central; Luke Schuermann, Johns Hopkins (Md.); Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland; Liam Thompson, Wabash (Ind.); Zak Zinter, Michigan
Wuerffel Trophy
Awarded to: Community service award
Finalists: JD Bertrand (LB), Notre Dame (LB); Blake Corum (RB), Michigan (RB); Ladd McConkey (WR), Georgia
