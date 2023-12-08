What channel is the college football awards show 2023? Time, TV schedule for CFB ceremony

The college football awards show on ESPN will honor outstanding athletes and coaches and serve as a celebration of the 2023 season on Friday.

While many fans await the announcement of the prestigious Heisman Trophy on Saturday, several players and coaches will first be recognized during the show on Friday night. Elite college receivers such as Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. and LSU's Malik Nabers are finalists for the Biletnikoff Award, honoring the top pass-catcher this season. Georgia's Brock Bowers will headline the finalists for the John Mackey award, given to the top tight end in college football, though Colorado State's Dallin Holker and Ohio State's Cade Stover put up convincing cases as well.

Kevin Negandhi and Jen Lada are set to host the celebration of the 2023 college football season, with Greg McElroy and Sam Acho joining in on the festivities.

Here's what to know to watch the awards ceremony, including time, TV and streaming information amd more:

MORE: Watch the CFB awards and other programming on ESPN

What channel is the college football awards show?

The college football awards will air on ESPN and ESPN+ from New York City. Streaming options for the event include the ESPN app, ESPN+ and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

College football awards show start time

Date: Friday, Dec. 8

Time: 6 p.m. CT

The event will start Friday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. CT.

REQUIRED READING: SEC all-conference football team: Offense, defense, special teams selections for 2023

College football awards 2023

AP Player of the Year

Awarded to: Top player (judged by the Associated Press)

Finalists: TBD

Biletnikoff Award

Awarded to: Top pass-catcher

Finalists: Marvin Harrison Jr. (WR), Ohio State; Malik Nabers (WR); LSU Rome Odunze (WR), Washington

Bronko Nagurski Trophy

Awarded to: Defensive player of the year (judged by FWAA)

Finalists: Cooper DeJean (DB); Iowa, Jer'Zhan Newton (DL), Illinois; Malaki Starks (DB), Georgia; Xavier Watts (S), Notre Dame; Payton Wilson (LB), NC State

Broyles Award

Awarded to: Top assistant coach

Finalists: Mike Bobo (OC), Georgia; Mike Denbrock (OC), LSU; Sherrone Moore (OC), Michigan; Phil Parker (DC), Iowa; Will Stein (OC), Oregon

Burlsworth Trophy

Awarded to: Top former walk-on

Finalists: James Carpenter (NG), James Madison; Drake Stoops (WR), Oklahoma; Cody Schrader, (RB), Missouri

Butkus Award

Awarded to: Top linebacker

Finalists: Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (Clemson); Ty’Ron Hopper (Missouri); Edefuan Ulofoshio (Washington); Nathaniel Watson (Mississippi State); Payton Wilson (NC State)

Chuck Bednarik Award

Awarded to: Defensive player of the year (judged by Maxwell Club)

Finalists: Payton Wilson (LB), NC State; Dallas Turner (LB), Alabama; Laiatu Latu (DL): UCLA

Davey O'Brien Award

Doak Walker Award

Awarded to: Top running back

Finalists: Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State; Omarion Hampton, North Carolina; Cody Schrader, Missouri

Eddie Robinson Award

Awarded to: Top NCAA Division I coach (judged by FWAA)

Finalists: David Braun, Northwestern; Jamey Chadwell, Liberty; Kalen DeBoer, Washington; Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri; Jedd Fish, Arizona; Rhett Lashlee, SMU; Chuck Martin, Miami (Ohio); Mike Norvell, Florida State; Barry Odom, UNLV; Nick Saban, Alabama; Steve Sarkisian, Texas; Jon Sumrall, Troy

George Munger Award

Awarded to: Top NCAA Division I coach (judged by Maxwell Club)

Finalists: TBD

REQUIRED READING: College football awards 2023: Tracking SEC players among list of finalists, winners

Heisman Trophy

Awarded to: Most outstanding player

Finalists: Jayden Daniels (QB), LSU; Michael Penix Jr. (QB), Washington; Bo Nix (QB), Oregon; Marvin Harrison Jr. (WR), OSU

Jim Thorpe Award

Awarded to: Top defensive back

Finalists: Cooper DeJean (CB), Iowa; Malaki Starks (S), Georgia; Trey Taylor (S), Air Force

Joe Moore Award

Awarded to: Top offensive line

Finalists: TBD

John Mackey Award

Awarded to: Top tight end

Finalists: Brock Bowers, Georgia; Dallin Holker, Colorado State; Cade Stover, Ohio State

Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

Lombardi Award

Awarded to: Outstanding college football lineman

Finalists: Joe Alt (OT), Notre Dame; Brock Bowers (TE), Georgia; Jonah Elliss (DE), Utah; Laiatu Latu (DE), UCLA

Lott IMPACT Trophy

Awarded to: Defensive IMPACT player of the year

Finalists: Junior Colson (LB), Michigan; Jonah Elliss (DL), Utah; Laiatu Latu (DE), UCLA; Dallas Turner (LB), Alabama

Lou Groza Award

Awarded to: Top placekicker

Finalists: Graham Nicholson, Miami (Ohio); Jose Pizano, UNLV; Will Reichard, Alabama

REQUIRED READING:USA TODAY All-Big Ten football team 2023: OSU's Marvin Harrison Jr. is Player of the Year

Maxwell Award

Awarded to: College player of the year

Finalists: Jayden Daniels (LSU); Michael Penix Jr. (Washington); Bo Nix (Oregon)

Outland Trophy

Awarded to: Top interior lineman

Finalists: Joe Alt (OT), Notre Dame; Cooper Beebe (OL), Kansas State; T’Vondre Sweat (DT), Texas

Paul Hornung Award

Awarded to: Most versatile player

Finalists: Travis Hunter (CB/WR), Colorado Cameron Skattebo (RB/QB/P), Arizona State; Sione Vaki (S/RB), Utah

Ray Guy Award

Awarded to: Top punter

Finalists: Matt Hayball, Vanderbilt; Alex Mastromanno, Florida State; Tory Taylor, Iowa

Rimington Trophy

Awarded to: Top center

Finalists: Drake Nugent, Michigan; Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon; Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Sporting News Coach of the Year

Awarded to: Coach of the Year (judged by The Sporting News)

Finalists: TBD

Sporting News Player of the Year

Awarded to: Player of the Year (judged by The Sporting News)

Finalists: TBD

Ted Hendricks Award

Awarded to: Top defensive end

Finalists: Jonah Elliss Utah; Jalen Green, James Madison; Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Walter Camp Award

Awarded to: College player of the year

Finalists: Jayden Daniels (LSU); Michael Penix Jr. (Washington); Bo Nix (Oregon)

William V. Campbell Trophy

Awarded to: Academic Heisman

Finalists: Cooper Beebe, Kansas State; JD Bertrand, Notre Dame; DeWayne Carter, Duke; Loobert Denelus, Benedict (S.C.); Jacob Dobbs, Holy Cross; Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State; Zach Frazier, West Virginia; Owen Grover, Wartburg (Iowa); Leo Lowin, Army; Ladd McConkey, Georgia; Bo Nix, Oregon; Davius Richard, North Carolina Central; Luke Schuermann, Johns Hopkins (Md.); Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland; Liam Thompson, Wabash (Ind.); Zak Zinter, Michigan

Wuerffel Trophy

Awarded to: Community service award

Finalists: JD Bertrand (LB), Notre Dame (LB); Blake Corum (RB), Michigan (RB); Ladd McConkey (WR), Georgia

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: College football awards show 2023: Channel, time, TV schedule, streaming