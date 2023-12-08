Advertisement

What channel is the college football awards show 2023? Time, TV schedule for CFB ceremony

Sahil Kurup, USA TODAY NETWORK
·5 min read

The college football awards show on ESPN will honor outstanding athletes and coaches and serve as a celebration of the 2023 season on Friday.

While many fans await the announcement of the prestigious Heisman Trophy on Saturday, several players and coaches will first be recognized during the show on Friday night. Elite college receivers such as Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. and LSU's Malik Nabers are finalists for the Biletnikoff Award, honoring the top pass-catcher this season. Georgia's Brock Bowers will headline the finalists for the John Mackey award, given to the top tight end in college football, though Colorado State's Dallin Holker and Ohio State's Cade Stover put up convincing cases as well.

Kevin Negandhi and Jen Lada are set to host the celebration of the 2023 college football season, with Greg McElroy and Sam Acho joining in on the festivities.

Here's what to know to watch the awards ceremony, including time, TV and streaming information amd more:

What channel is the college football awards show?

The college football awards will air on ESPN and ESPN+ from New York City. Streaming options for the event include the ESPN app, ESPN+ and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

College football awards show start time

  • Date: Friday, Dec. 8

  • Time: 6 p.m. CT

The event will start Friday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. CT.

College football awards 2023

AP Player of the Year

  • Awarded to: Top player (judged by the Associated Press)

  • Finalists: TBD

Biletnikoff Award

  • Awarded to: Top pass-catcher

  • Finalists: Marvin Harrison Jr. (WR), Ohio State; Malik Nabers (WR); LSU Rome Odunze (WR), Washington

Bronko Nagurski Trophy

  • Awarded to: Defensive player of the year (judged by FWAA)

  • Finalists: Cooper DeJean (DB); Iowa, Jer'Zhan Newton (DL), Illinois; Malaki Starks (DB), Georgia; Xavier Watts (S), Notre Dame; Payton Wilson (LB), NC State

Broyles Award

  • Awarded to: Top assistant coach

  • Finalists: Mike Bobo (OC), Georgia; Mike Denbrock (OC), LSU; Sherrone Moore (OC), Michigan; Phil Parker (DC), Iowa; Will Stein (OC), Oregon

Burlsworth Trophy

  • Awarded to: Top former walk-on

  • Finalists: James Carpenter (NG), James Madison; Drake Stoops (WR), Oklahoma; Cody Schrader, (RB), Missouri

Butkus Award

  • Awarded to: Top linebacker

  • Finalists: Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (Clemson); Ty’Ron Hopper (Missouri); Edefuan Ulofoshio (Washington); Nathaniel Watson (Mississippi State); Payton Wilson (NC State)

Chuck Bednarik Award

  • Awarded to: Defensive player of the year (judged by Maxwell Club)

  • Finalists: Payton Wilson (LB), NC State; Dallas Turner (LB), Alabama; Laiatu Latu (DL): UCLA

Davey O'Brien Award

Doak Walker Award

  • Awarded to: Top running back

  • Finalists: Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State; Omarion Hampton, North Carolina; Cody Schrader, Missouri

Eddie Robinson Award

  • Awarded to: Top NCAA Division I coach (judged by FWAA)

  • Finalists: David Braun, Northwestern; Jamey Chadwell, Liberty; Kalen DeBoer, Washington; Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri; Jedd Fish, Arizona; Rhett Lashlee, SMU; Chuck Martin, Miami (Ohio); Mike Norvell, Florida State; Barry Odom, UNLV; Nick Saban, Alabama; Steve Sarkisian, Texas; Jon Sumrall, Troy

George Munger Award

  • Awarded to: Top NCAA Division I coach (judged by Maxwell Club)

  • Finalists: TBD

Heisman Trophy

  • Awarded to: Most outstanding player

  • Finalists: Jayden Daniels (QB), LSU; Michael Penix Jr. (QB), Washington; Bo Nix (QB), Oregon; Marvin Harrison Jr. (WR), OSU

Jim Thorpe Award

  • Awarded to: Top defensive back

  • Finalists: Cooper DeJean (CB), Iowa; Malaki Starks (S), Georgia; Trey Taylor (S), Air Force

Joe Moore Award

  • Awarded to: Top offensive line

  • Finalists: TBD

John Mackey Award

  • Awarded to: Top tight end

  • Finalists: Brock Bowers, Georgia; Dallin Holker, Colorado State; Cade Stover, Ohio State

Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

Lombardi Award

  • Awarded to: Outstanding college football lineman

  • Finalists: Joe Alt (OT), Notre Dame; Brock Bowers (TE), Georgia; Jonah Elliss (DE), Utah; Laiatu Latu (DE), UCLA

Lott IMPACT Trophy

  • Awarded to: Defensive IMPACT player of the year

  • Finalists: Junior Colson (LB), Michigan; Jonah Elliss (DL), Utah; Laiatu Latu (DE), UCLA; Dallas Turner (LB), Alabama

Lou Groza Award

  • Awarded to: Top placekicker

  • Finalists: Graham Nicholson, Miami (Ohio); Jose Pizano, UNLV; Will Reichard, Alabama

Maxwell Award

  • Awarded to: College player of the year

  • Finalists: Jayden Daniels (LSU); Michael Penix Jr. (Washington); Bo Nix (Oregon)

Outland Trophy

  • Awarded to: Top interior lineman

  • Finalists: Joe Alt (OT), Notre Dame; Cooper Beebe (OL), Kansas State; T’Vondre Sweat (DT), Texas

Paul Hornung Award

  • Awarded to: Most versatile player

  • Finalists: Travis Hunter (CB/WR), Colorado Cameron Skattebo (RB/QB/P), Arizona State; Sione Vaki (S/RB), Utah

Ray Guy Award

  • Awarded to: Top punter

  • Finalists: Matt Hayball, Vanderbilt; Alex Mastromanno, Florida State; Tory Taylor, Iowa

Rimington Trophy

  • Awarded to: Top center

  • Finalists: Drake Nugent, Michigan; Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon; Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Sporting News Coach of the Year

  • Awarded to: Coach of the Year (judged by The Sporting News)

  • Finalists: TBD

Sporting News Player of the Year

  • Awarded to: Player of the Year (judged by The Sporting News)

  • Finalists: TBD

Ted Hendricks Award

  • Awarded to: Top defensive end

  • Finalists: Jonah Elliss Utah; Jalen Green, James Madison; Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Walter Camp Award

  • Awarded to: College player of the year

  • Finalists: Jayden Daniels (LSU); Michael Penix Jr. (Washington); Bo Nix (Oregon)

William V. Campbell Trophy

  • Awarded to: Academic Heisman

  • Finalists: Cooper Beebe, Kansas State; JD Bertrand, Notre Dame; DeWayne Carter, Duke; Loobert Denelus, Benedict (S.C.); Jacob Dobbs, Holy Cross; Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State; Zach Frazier, West Virginia; Owen Grover, Wartburg (Iowa); Leo Lowin, Army; Ladd McConkey, Georgia; Bo Nix, Oregon; Davius Richard, North Carolina Central; Luke Schuermann, Johns Hopkins (Md.); Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland; Liam Thompson, Wabash (Ind.); Zak Zinter, Michigan

Wuerffel Trophy

  • Awarded to: Community service award

  • Finalists: JD Bertrand (LB), Notre Dame (LB); Blake Corum (RB), Michigan (RB); Ladd McConkey (WR), Georgia

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: College football awards show 2023: Channel, time, TV schedule, streaming