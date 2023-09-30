What channel is Clemson vs. Syracuse on today? Time, TV schedule for Tigers' Week 5 game
Clemson football travels to Syracuse on Saturday ready to post ACC win No. 1 to finish a trying September.
The Tigers suffered a tough overtime loss against Florida State at home last week, falling to 0-2 in the ACC despite leading for most of the game.
Syracuse opens ACC play at 4-0 after winning 29-16 over Army last week. The Orange also have earned a win at Purdue this season.
These two teams have played one-score games the last two seasons, with Clemson winning both matchups.
Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:
What channel is Clemson vs. Syracuse today?
TV channel: ABC
Stream: Watch ESPN, FUBO (free trial available)
Clemson will face Syracuse on Saturday, with the game televised on ABC. Dave Pasch and Dusty Dvoracek will call the game from the booth in JMA Wireless Dome, with Tom Luginbill reporting from the sidelines.
Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
Clemson vs. Syracuse start time
Date: Saturday, Sept. 30
Time: Noon ET
The Tigers and Orange will kick off at JMA Wireless Dome at Noon Saturday.
SCOUTING REPORT: Clemson football at Syracuse: Score prediction for Cade Klubnik vs Garrett Shrader
Clemson vs. Syracuse betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Sept. 29.
Spread: Clemson -7
Money line: Clemson -275, Syracuse +225
Over/under: 53.5 points
Clemson schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Result
Monday, Sept. 4
at Duke
L 28-7
Saturday, Sept. 9
Charleston Southern
W 66-17
Saturday, Sept. 16
FAU
W 48-14
Saturday, Sept. 23
Florida State
L 31-24 (OT)
Saturday, Sept. 30
at Syracuse
---
Saturday, Oct. 7
Wake Forest
---
Saturday, Oct. 14
BYE
---
Saturday, Oct. 21
at Miami (Fla.)
---
Saturday, Oct. 28
at NC State
---
Saturday, Nov. 4
Notre Dame
---
Saturday, Nov. 11
---
Saturday, Nov. 18
UNC
---
Saturday, Nov. 25
---
Saturday, Dec. 2
ACC championship game (Charlotte)
---
PLENTY TO PLAY FOR: Four worthwhile achievements still possible for Clemson football, Dabo Swinney even after 2-2 start
Syracuse schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Result
Saturday, Sept. 2
Colgate
W 65-0
Saturday, Sept. 9
Western Michigan
W 48-7
Saturday, Sept. 16
at Purdue
W 35-20
Saturday, Sept. 23
Army
w 29-16
Saturday, Sept. 30
Clemson
---
Saturday, Oct. 7
at UNC
---
Saturday, Oct. 14
at Florida State
---
Saturday, Oct. 21
OFF
---
Thursday, Oct. 26
---
Friday, Nov. 3
---
Saturday, Nov. 11
vs. Pitt in New York City
---
Saturday, Nov. 18
at Georgia Tech
---
Saturday, Nov. 25
Wake Forest
---
Saturday, Dec. 2
ACC championship game (Charlotte)
---
