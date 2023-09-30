What channel is Clemson vs. Syracuse on today? Time, TV schedule for Tigers' Week 5 game

Clemson football travels to Syracuse on Saturday ready to post ACC win No. 1 to finish a trying September.

The Tigers suffered a tough overtime loss against Florida State at home last week, falling to 0-2 in the ACC despite leading for most of the game.

Syracuse opens ACC play at 4-0 after winning 29-16 over Army last week. The Orange also have earned a win at Purdue this season.

These two teams have played one-score games the last two seasons, with Clemson winning both matchups.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Clemson vs. Syracuse today?

TV channel: ABC

Stream: Watch ESPN, FUBO (free trial available)

Clemson will face Syracuse on Saturday, with the game televised on ABC. Dave Pasch and Dusty Dvoracek will call the game from the booth in JMA Wireless Dome, with Tom Luginbill reporting from the sidelines.

Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Clemson vs. Syracuse start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

Time: Noon ET

The Tigers and Orange will kick off at JMA Wireless Dome at Noon Saturday.

SCOUTING REPORT: Clemson football at Syracuse: Score prediction for Cade Klubnik vs Garrett Shrader

Clemson vs. Syracuse betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Sept. 29.

Spread: Clemson -7

Money line: Clemson -275, Syracuse +225

Over/under: 53.5 points

Clemson schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Monday, Sept. 4 at Duke L 28-7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Charleston Southern W 66-17 Saturday, Sept. 16 FAU W 48-14 Saturday, Sept. 23 Florida State L 31-24 (OT) Saturday, Sept. 30 at Syracuse --- Saturday, Oct. 7 Wake Forest --- Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 21 at Miami (Fla.) --- Saturday, Oct. 28 at NC State --- Saturday, Nov. 4 Notre Dame --- Saturday, Nov. 11 Georgia Tech --- Saturday, Nov. 18 UNC --- Saturday, Nov. 25 at South Carolina --- Saturday, Dec. 2 ACC championship game (Charlotte) ---

PLENTY TO PLAY FOR: Four worthwhile achievements still possible for Clemson football, Dabo Swinney even after 2-2 start

Syracuse schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 Colgate W 65-0 Saturday, Sept. 9 Western Michigan W 48-7 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Purdue W 35-20 Saturday, Sept. 23 Army w 29-16 Saturday, Sept. 30 Clemson --- Saturday, Oct. 7 at UNC --- Saturday, Oct. 14 at Florida State --- Saturday, Oct. 21 OFF --- Thursday, Oct. 26 at Virginia Tech --- Friday, Nov. 3 Boston College --- Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Pitt in New York City --- Saturday, Nov. 18 at Georgia Tech --- Saturday, Nov. 25 Wake Forest --- Saturday, Dec. 2 ACC championship game (Charlotte) ---

