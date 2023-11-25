What channel is Clemson vs. South Carolina on today? Time, TV schedule for Tigers' Week 13 game

Clemson football can finish the regular season with an unbeaten November with a win on Saturday against rival South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The Tigers (7-4, 4-4 ACC) won every game in the three game homestand this month, including a 31-20 win over North Carolina last Saturday. Clemson entered the CFP rankings for the first time this year, at No. 24.

The Gamecocks (5-6, 3-5 SEC) need a win for bowl eligibility and are also unbeaten in November. South Carolina earned its best win of the season last Saturday, a 17-14 victory over Kentucky.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Clemson vs. South Carolina today?

TV channel: SEC Network

Stream: FUBO (free trial available) and ESPN app

Clemson vs. South Carolina will be broadcast nationally on SEC Network. Taylor Zarzour and Matt Stinchcomb will call the game from the booth at Williams-Brice Stadium, with Alyssa Lang reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Clemson vs. South Carolina start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 25

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

The Tigers and Gamecocks will kick off at Williams-Brice Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Clemson vs. South Carolina betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 24

Spread: Clemson -7.5

Money line: Clemson -300, South Carolina +240

Over/under: 51.5 points

Clemson schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Monday, Sept. 4 at Duke L 28-7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Charleston Southern W 66-17 Saturday, Sept. 16 FAU W 48-14 Saturday, Sept. 23 Florida State L 31-24 (OT) Saturday, Sept. 30 at Syracuse W 31-14 Saturday, Oct. 7 Wake Forest W 17-12 Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 21 at Miami (Fla.) L 28-20 (2OT) Saturday, Oct. 28 at NC State L 24-17 Saturday, Nov. 4 Notre Dame W 31-23 Saturday, Nov. 11 Georgia Tech W 42-21 Saturday, Nov. 18 UNC W 31-20 Saturday, Nov. 25 at South Carolina ---

South Carolina schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. North Carolina in Charlotte L 31-17 Saturday, Sept. 9 Furman W 47-21 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Georgia L 24-14 Saturday, Sept. 23 Mississippi State W 37-30 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Tennessee L 41-20 Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 14 Florida L 41-39 Saturday, Oct. 21 at Missouri L 34-12 Saturday, Oct. 28 at Texas A&M L 30-17 Saturday, Nov. 4 Jacksonville State W 38-28 Saturday, Nov. 11 Vanderbilt W 47-6 Saturday, Nov. 18 Kentucky W 17-14 Saturday, Nov. 25 Clemson ---

