What channel is Clemson vs. North Carolina on today? Time, TV schedule for Tigers' Week 12 game

Clemson football plays at home for the final time this season in Saturday's game against North Carolina at Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers (6-4, 3-4 ACC) have won two games in a row, against Notre Dame and Georgia Tech at home.

The Tar Heels 8-2 (4-2 SEC) have a trio of challenging and important games to finish the regular season. UNC won against Duke in double overtime last weekend and face NC State in the finale next weekend.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Clemson vs. North Carolina today?

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: FUBO (free trial available) and ESPN app

Clemson vs. North Carolina will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Bob Wischusen and Robert Griffin III will call the game from the booth at Clemson's Memorial Stadium, with Kris Budden reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Clemson vs. North Carolina start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

The Tigers and Tar Heels will kick off at Clemson's Memorial Stadium at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Clemson vs. North Carolina betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 17

Spread: Clemson -7.5

Money line: Clemson -275, North Carolina +220

Over/under: 59.5 points

Clemson schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Monday, Sept. 4 at Duke L 28-7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Charleston Southern W 66-17 Saturday, Sept. 16 FAU W 48-14 Saturday, Sept. 23 Florida State L 31-24 (OT) Saturday, Sept. 30 at Syracuse W 31-14 Saturday, Oct. 7 Wake Forest W 17-12 Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 21 at Miami (Fla.) L 28-20 (2OT) Saturday, Oct. 28 at NC State L 24-17 Saturday, Nov. 4 Notre Dame W 31-23 Saturday, Nov. 11 Georgia Tech W 42-21 Saturday, Nov. 18 UNC --- Saturday, Nov. 25 at South Carolina --- Saturday, Dec. 2 ACC championship game (Charlotte) ---

North Carolina schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. South Carolina in Charlotte W 31-17 Saturday, Sept. 9 Appalachian State W 40-34 (2OT) Saturday, Sept. 16 Minnesota W 31-13 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Pitt W 41-24 Saturday, Sept. 30 OFF --- Saturday, Oct. 7 Syracuse W 40-7 Saturday, Oct. 14 Miami (Fla.) W 41-31 Saturday, Oct. 21 Virginia L 31-27 Saturday, Oct. 28 at Georgia Tech L 46-42 Saturday, Nov. 4 Campbell W 59-7 Saturday, Nov. 11 Duke W 47-45 (2OT) Saturday, Nov. 18 at Clemson --- Saturday, Nov. 25 at NC State ---

