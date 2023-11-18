What channel is Clemson vs. North Carolina on today? Time, TV schedule for Tigers' Week 12 game
Clemson football plays at home for the final time this season in Saturday's game against North Carolina at Memorial Stadium.
The Tigers (6-4, 3-4 ACC) have won two games in a row, against Notre Dame and Georgia Tech at home.
The Tar Heels 8-2 (4-2 SEC) have a trio of challenging and important games to finish the regular season. UNC won against Duke in double overtime last weekend and face NC State in the finale next weekend.
Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:
What channel is Clemson vs. North Carolina today?
TV channel: ESPN
Stream: FUBO (free trial available) and ESPN app
Clemson vs. North Carolina will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Bob Wischusen and Robert Griffin III will call the game from the booth at Clemson's Memorial Stadium, with Kris Budden reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
Clemson vs. North Carolina start time
Date: Saturday, Nov. 18
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
The Tigers and Tar Heels will kick off at Clemson's Memorial Stadium at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Clemson vs. North Carolina betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 17
Spread: Clemson -7.5
Money line: Clemson -275, North Carolina +220
Over/under: 59.5 points
Clemson schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Result
Monday, Sept. 4
at Duke
L 28-7
Saturday, Sept. 9
W 66-17
Saturday, Sept. 16
FAU
W 48-14
Saturday, Sept. 23
Florida State
L 31-24 (OT)
Saturday, Sept. 30
at Syracuse
W 31-14
Saturday, Oct. 7
Wake Forest
W 17-12
Saturday, Oct. 14
BYE
---
Saturday, Oct. 21
at Miami (Fla.)
L 28-20 (2OT)
Saturday, Oct. 28
at NC State
L 24-17
Saturday, Nov. 4
Notre Dame
W 31-23
Saturday, Nov. 11
Georgia Tech
W 42-21
Saturday, Nov. 18
UNC
---
Saturday, Nov. 25
---
Saturday, Dec. 2
ACC championship game (Charlotte)
---
North Carolina schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Result
Saturday, Sept. 2
vs. South Carolina in Charlotte
W 31-17
Saturday, Sept. 9
Appalachian State
W 40-34 (2OT)
Saturday, Sept. 16
W 31-13
Saturday, Sept. 23
at Pitt
W 41-24
Saturday, Sept. 30
OFF
---
Saturday, Oct. 7
Syracuse
W 40-7
Saturday, Oct. 14
Miami (Fla.)
W 41-31
Saturday, Oct. 21
L 31-27
Saturday, Oct. 28
at Georgia Tech
L 46-42
Saturday, Nov. 4
Campbell
W 59-7
Saturday, Nov. 11
Duke
W 47-45 (2OT)
Saturday, Nov. 18
at Clemson
---
Saturday, Nov. 25
at NC State
---
