What channel is Clemson vs. Miami on today? Time, TV schedule for Tigers' Week 8 game

Clemson football returns from an off week to face Miami (Fla.) on the road on Saturday.

The Tigers still have it all to play for in the ACC with some help needed. Clemson only do its part in winning, starting with a tricky road trip to south Florida.

The Hurricanes have lost their first two ACC games, losing in the final seconds against Georgia Tech and wilting in the second half against UNC last weekend. A good September start, including a win over Texas A&M, has dissipated.

Neither team expected to have two losses at this point in the season, and one will have three losses after Saturday. Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Clemson vs. Miami (Fla.) today?

TV channel: ACC Network

Stream: Watch ESPN, FUBO (free trial available)

Clemson will face Miami (Fla.) on Saturday, with the game televised on ACC Network. Wes Durham and Tim Hasselbeck will call the game from the booth inside Hard Rock Stadium, with Taylor Tannebaum reporting from the sidelines.

Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Clemson vs. Miami (Fla.) start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21

Time: 8 p.m. ET

The Tigers and Hurricanes will kick off at Hard Rock Stadium at 8 p.m. Saturday.

SCOUTING REPORT: Clemson football at Miami: Score prediction for Week 8 ACC matchup

Clemson vs. Miami (Fla.) betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 20.

Spread: Clemson -3

Money line: Clemson -165, Miami +135

Over/under: 48.5 points

Clemson schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Monday, Sept. 4 at Duke L 28-7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Charleston Southern W 66-17 Saturday, Sept. 16 FAU W 48-14 Saturday, Sept. 23 Florida State L 31-24 (OT) Saturday, Sept. 30 at Syracuse W 31-14 Saturday, Oct. 7 Wake Forest W 17-12 Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 21 at Miami (Fla.) --- Saturday, Oct. 28 at NC State --- Saturday, Nov. 4 Notre Dame --- Saturday, Nov. 11 Georgia Tech --- Saturday, Nov. 18 UNC --- Saturday, Nov. 25 at South Carolina --- Saturday, Dec. 2 ACC championship game (Charlotte) ---

PREPARING FOR QB1: Will Tyler Van Dyke's injury determine Clemson-Miami game? Why Tigers are ready either way

Miami (Fla.) schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Friday, Sept. 1 Miami (OH) W 38-3 Saturday, Sept. 9 Texas A&M W 48-33 Thursday, Sept. 14 Bethune-Cookman W 48-7 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Temple W 41-7 Saturday, Sept. 30 OFF --- Saturday, Oct. 7 Georgia Tech L 23-20 Saturday, Oct. 14 at UNC L 41-31 Saturday, Oct. 21 Clemson --- Saturday, Oct. 28 Virginia --- Saturday, Nov. 4 at NC State --- Saturday, Nov. 11 at Florida State --- Saturday, Nov. 18 Louisville --- Friday, Nov. 24 at Pitt --- Saturday, Dec. 2 ACC championship game (Charlotte) ---

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Clemson-Miami channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info