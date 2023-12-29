What channel is Clemson vs. Kentucky on today? Time, TV schedule for Gator Bowl

Clemson football can complete its excellent finish to the season in Friday's Gator Bowl against Kentucky in Jacksonville.

The Tigers (8-4) swept through their November schedule, including wins over UNC, Notre Dame and at in-state rival South Carolina. The Tigers can add another win over an SEC team on Friday.

Kentucky (7-5) had a somewhat disappointing season buoyed by an upset win at Louisville to end the regular season. The Wildcats will feature a mostly-complete offense, including QB Devin Leary and RB Ray Davis.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Clemson vs. Kentucky Gator Bowl today?

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: FUBO (free trial available) and ESPN app

Clemson vs. Kentucky will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Wes Durham and Tim Hasselbeck will call the game from the booth at EverBank Stadium, with Taylor Tannebaum reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Clemson vs. Kentucky Gator Bowl start time

Date: Friday, Dec. 29

Time: Noon ET

The Tigers and Wildcats will kick off at EverBank Stadium at Noon Friday.

Clemson vs. Kentucky Gator Bowl betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday, Dec. 25

Spread: Clemson -4.5

Money line: Clemson -210, Kentucky +170

Over/under: 46.5 points

Clemson schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Monday, Sept. 4 at Duke L 28-7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Charleston Southern W 66-17 Saturday, Sept. 16 FAU W 48-14 Saturday, Sept. 23 Florida State L 31-24 (OT) Saturday, Sept. 30 at Syracuse W 31-14 Saturday, Oct. 7 Wake Forest W 17-12 Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 21 at Miami (Fla.) L 28-20 (2OT) Saturday, Oct. 28 at NC State L 24-17 Saturday, Nov. 4 Notre Dame W 31-23 Saturday, Nov. 11 Georgia Tech W 42-21 Saturday, Nov. 18 UNC W 31-20 Saturday, Nov. 25 at South Carolina W 16-7 Friday, Dec. 29 vs. Kentucky in Jacksonville (Gator Bowl) ---

Kentucky schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 Ball State W 44-14 Saturday, Sept. 9 Eastern Kentucky W 28-17 Saturday, Sept. 16 Akron W 35-3 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Vanderbilt W 45-28 Saturday, Sept. 30 Florida W 33-14 Saturday, Oct. 7 Georgia L 51-13 Saturday, Oct. 14 Missouri L 38-21 Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 28 Tennessee L 33-27 Saturday, Nov. 4 at Mississippi State W 24-3 Saturday, Nov. 11 Alabama L 49-21 Saturday, Nov. 18 at South Carolina L 17-14 Saturday, Nov. 25 at Louisville W 38-31 Friday, Dec. 29 vs. Clemson in Jacksonville (Gator Bowl) ---

