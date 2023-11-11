What channel is Clemson vs. Georgia Tech on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 11 game

Dabo Swinney and Clemson football are coming off their biggest win of the season after taking down Notre Dame last Saturday. Now the Tigers (5-4, 2-4 ACC) return to conference play to face off against Georgia Tech (5-4, 4-2), which hasn't won in the series since 2014.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including start time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Clemson vs. Georgia Tech today?

TV channel: ABC

Streaming: ESPN app; Fubo (free trial)

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech takes place in Clemson, South Carolina, at Memorial Stadium. The game can be watched on ABC and streamed on Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11

Time: noon ET

The Tigers and Yellow Jackets will kick off at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday in Week 11 of college football.

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech betting odds

Odds courtesy of BETMGM as of Thursday, Nov. 9.

Spread: Clemson (-14.5)

Over/under: 55.5 points

Moneyline: Clemson -650, Georgia Tech +450

Clemson schedule 2023

Date Opponent Monday, Sept. 4 Duke 28, Clemson 7* Saturday, Sept. 9 Clemson 66, Charleston Southern 17 Saturday, Sept. 16 Clemson 48, FAU 14 Saturday, Sept. 23 Florida State 31, Clemson 24* Saturday, Sept. 30 Clemson 31, Syracuse 14* Saturday, Oct. 7 Clemson 17, Wake Forest 12* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 Miami 28, Clemson 20* (2 OT) Saturday, Oct. 28 NC State 24, Clemson 17* Saturday, Nov. 4 Clemson 31, Notre Dame 23* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Georgia Tech* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. North Carolina* Saturday, Nov. 25 at South Carolina *SEC GAME

Georgia Tech schedule 2023

Date Opponent Friday, Sept. 1 Louisville 39, Georgia Tech 34* Saturday, Sept. 9 Georgia Tech 48, South Carolina State 13 Saturday, Sept. 16 Ole Miss 48, Georgia Tech 23 Saturday, Sept. 23 Georgia Tech 30, Wake Forest 16* Saturday, Sept. 30 Bowling Green 38, Georgia Tech 27 Saturday, Oct. 7 Georgia Tech 23, Miami 20* Saturday, Oct. 21 Boston College 38, Georgia Tech 23* Saturday, Oct. 28 Georgia Tech 46, North Carolina 42* Saturday, Nov. 4 Georgia Tech 45, Virginia 17* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Clemson* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Syracuse* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Georgia *ACC game

