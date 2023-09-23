What channel is Clemson vs. Florida State on today? Time, TV schedule for Tigers' Week 4 game

Clemson football can get itself back into the ACC title picture (and the CFP peripheral) with a win against Florida State on Sunday in Death Valley.

The Tigers (2-1, 0-1 ACC) face the prospect of falling to 0-2 in the ACC with a loss over the road favorite Seminoles. Clemson has won seven games in a row in the series, and FSU has won just once in its last 10 games at Memorial Stadium.

Florida State began the season by winning against LSU in Orlando after a dominant second half against the Tigers. Last week, the Seminoles slipped past Boston College on the road, holding on after taking a 31-10 lead in the third quarter.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Clemson vs. Florida State today?

TV channel: ABC

Stream: Watch ESPN, FUBO (free trial available)

Clemson will host Florida State on Saturday, with the game televised on ABC. Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy will call the game from the booth in Death Valley, with Molly McGrath reporting from the sidelines.

Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Clemson vs. Florida State start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Time: Noon ET

The Tigers and Seminoles will kick off at Memorial Stadium at Noon Saturday.

SCOUTING REPORT: Clemson football vs Florida State: Score prediction, scouting report

Clemson vs. Florida State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Sept. 22.

Spread: Florida State -2.5

Money line: Clemson +110, FSU -130

Over/under: 55.5 points

Clemson schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Monday, Sept. 4 at Duke L 28-7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Charleston Southern W 66-17 Saturday, Sept. 16 FAU W 48-14 Saturday, Sept. 23 Florida State --- Saturday, Sept. 30 at Syracuse --- Saturday, Oct. 7 Wake Forest --- Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 21 at Miami (Fla.) --- Saturday, Oct. 28 at NC State --- Saturday, Nov. 4 Notre Dame --- Saturday, Nov. 11 Georgia Tech --- Saturday, Nov. 18 UNC --- Saturday, Nov. 25 at South Carolina --- Saturday, Dec. 2 ACC championship game (Charlotte) ---

HISTORICAL RIVALRY: How a Clemson football upset of FSU once saved Dabo Swinney's job and other crazy moments in the ACC rivalry

Florida State schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. LSU in Orlando W 45-24 Saturday, Sept. 9 Southern Miss W 66-13 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Boston College W 31-29 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Clemson --- Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 7 Virginia Tech --- Saturday, Oct. 14 Syracuse --- Saturday, Oct. 21 Duke --- Saturday, Oct. 28 at Wake Forest --- Saturday, Nov. 4 at Pitt --- Saturday, Nov. 11 Miami (Fla.) --- Saturday, Nov. 18 North Alabama --- Saturday, Nov. 25 at Florida --- Saturday, Dec. 2 ACC championship game (Charlotte) ---

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Clemson-Florida State channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info