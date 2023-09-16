What channel is Clemson vs. FAU on today? Time, TV schedule for Tigers' Week 3 game

Clemson football faces FAU on Saturday as it gears up for next weekend's game against Florida State.

The Tigers had a clunky first half against Charleston Southern last week but finished strong in a 66-17 win over the Buccaneers. Saturday's home game would not be a bad time for the Tigers to put it together with FSU a week away.

The Owls won their opener against Monmouth but lost at home to Ohio last week under first-year coach Tom Herman. The former Texas and Houston head coach added several transfers in the offseason, including former Nebraska and Texas quarterback Casey Thompson. The sixth-year senior is FAU's starting quarterback.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Clemson vs. FAU today?

TV channel: ACC Network

Stream: Watch ESPN, FUBO (free trial available)

Clemson will host Florida Atlantic on Saturday, with the game televised on ACC Network. Wes Durham and Tim Hasselbeck will call the game from the booth in Death Valley, with Taylor Tannebaum reporting from the sidelines.

Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Clemson vs. FAU start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Time: 8 p.m. ET

The Tigers and Owls will kick off at Memorial Stadium at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Clemson vs. FAU betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Sept. 15.

Spread: Clemson -24.5

Money line: Clemson -2500, FAU +1100

Over/under: 51.5 points

Clemson schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Monday, Sept. 4 at Duke L 28-7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Charleston Southern W 66-17 Saturday, Sept. 16 FAU --- Saturday, Sept. 23 Florida State --- Saturday, Sept. 30 at Syracuse --- Saturday, Oct. 7 Wake Forest --- Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 21 at Miami (Fla.) --- Saturday, Oct. 28 at NC State --- Saturday, Nov. 4 Notre Dame --- Saturday, Nov. 11 Georgia Tech --- Saturday, Nov. 18 UNC --- Saturday, Nov. 25 at South Carolina --- Saturday, Dec. 2 ACC championship game (Charlotte) ---

FAU schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 Monmouth W 42-20 Saturday, Sept. 9 Ohio L 17-10 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Clemson --- Saturday, Sept. 23 at Illinois --- Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 7 Tulsa --- Saturday, Oct. 14 at USF --- Saturday, Oct. 21 UTSA --- Friday, Oct. 27 at Charlotte --- Saturday, Nov. 4 at UAB --- Saturday, Nov. 11 East Carolina --- Saturday, Nov. 18 Tulane --- Saturday, Nov. 25 at Rice --- Saturday, Dec. 2 AAC championship game ---

