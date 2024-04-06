What channel is Clemson football spring game on today? Time, TV schedule for Tigers' spring game

Clemson football wraps up spring practice with Saturday's spring game at Clemson Memorial Stadium.

The roster is split up into two teams -- orange and white -- for Saturday's game.

A spotlight will be on 5-star freshman linebacker Sammy Brown and receiver Bryant Wesco Jr., as fans will get to see them wearing a Clemson jersey for a first time. Both could fill a sizeable role as true freshmen in 2024.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Clemson football spring game today?

TV channel: None

Stream: ACC Network Extra and ESPN+

Clemson's spring game will be streamed nationally on the ESPN app on ACC Network Extra. Viewers can also stream the game on ESPN+, ESPN's subscription streaming service.

Clemson football spring game start time

Date: Saturday, April 6

Time: 1 p.m. ET

The Tigers' spring game will kick off at Memorial Stadium at 1 p.m. Saturday.

PREVIEW THE SPRING GAME: Cade Klubnik's growth tops five Clemson football storylines to watch during spring game

Clemson football schedule 2024

Date Opponent Saturday, Aug. 31 vs. Georgia in Atlanta Saturday, Sept. 7 Appalachian State Saturday, Sept. 14 OFF Saturday, Sept. 21 NC State Saturday, Sept. 28 Stanford Saturday, Oct. 5 at Florida State Saturday, Oct. 12 at Wake Forest Saturday, Oct. 19 Virginia Saturday, Oct. 26 OFF Saturday, Nov. 2 Louisville Saturday, Nov. 9 at Virginia Tech Saturday, Nov. 16 at Pitt Saturday, Nov. 23 The Citadel Saturday, Nov. 30 South Carolina Saturday, Dec. 7 ACC Championship Game in Charlotte, N.C.

