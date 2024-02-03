What channel is Clemson basketball vs. Virginia on today? Time, TV schedule

Clemson basketball can earn a quality win and get back to .500 in the ACC with Saturday's game against Virginia at Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Tigers (14-6, 4-5 ACC) has had near-misses against North Carolina and Duke through the first half of ACC play. After a stretch of Virginia and trips to UNC and Syracuse, Clemson could be favored in the next seven games until the finale at Wake Forest.

For Virginia (16-5, 7-3 ACC), it can shove itself right into the ACC race with a win given that UNC and Duke face off later in the day.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Clemson basketball vs. Virginia today?

Clemson vs. Virginia will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Clemson basketball vs. Virginia start time

Date: Saturday, Feb. 3

Time: 2 p.m. ET

The Tigers and Cavaliers will tip off at Littlejohn Coliseum at 2 p.m. Saturday.

LAST TIME OUT: Clemson basketball holds off Louisville behind 25 points from PJ Hall

Clemson basketball vs. Virginia betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Feb. 2

No betting info.

