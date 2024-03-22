What channel is Clemson basketball vs. New Mexico today? Time, TV for NCAA Tournament game

CLEMSON — Despite losing its past two games, Clemson basketball has made the NCAA Tournament as a No. 6 seed in the West Region.

The Tigers (21-11) will face No. 11 seed New Mexico on Friday (truTV, 3:10 p.m.) at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee, in the round of 64.

Clemson is coming off its worst offensive showing of the season, losing to Boston College 76-55 in the second round of the ACC Tournament. The Tigers aim to fix their offense and rebounding, which made them a formidable team in the regular season.

The Lobos won the Mountain West Tournament on Saturday and have the best scoring offenses in their conference, averaging 81.7 points per game.

Here's everything you need to know about this NCAA Tournament round of 64 matchup (3:10 p.m., truTV), including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Clemson basketball vs. New Mexico in NCAA Tournament today?

Clemson basketball vs. New Mexico NCAA Tournament start time

Date: Friday, March 22

Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

