What channel is Clemson basketball vs. Duke Blue Devils on today? Time, TV schedule

Clemson basketball has a big opportunity with Saturday's game at Duke.

The Tigers had a week off from ACC play after last weekend's win at Florida State in what was the program's best performance since December.

Duke (14-4, 5-2 ACC) has won nine of 10 games, the lone loss being to Pitt last weekend in Durham.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Clemson basketball vs. Duke today?

Clemson vs. Duke will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Dave O'Brien and Cory Alexander will call the game from courtside at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Clemson basketball vs. Duke start time

Date: Saturday, Jan. 27

Time: 4 p.m. ET

The Tigers and Blue Devils will tip off at Cameron Indoor Stadium at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Clemson basketball schedule 2023-24

Nov. 6: Winthrop, W 78-56

Nov. 10: vs. UAB (Asheville Championship), W 77-76

Nov. 12: vs. Davidson (Asheville Championship), W 68-65

Nov. 19: Boise State, W 85-68

Nov. 24: Alcorn State, W 90-69

Nov. 28: at Alabama, W 85-77

Dec. 3: at Pitt, W 79-70

Dec. 6: South Carolina, W 72-67

Dec. 9: vs. TCU in Toronto, W 74-66

Dec. 16: at Memphis, W 79-77

Dec. 22: Queens, W 109-79

Dec. 29: Radford, W 93-58

Jan. 3: at Miami, L 95-82

Jan. 6: vs. North Carolina, L 95-82

Jan. 10: at Virginia Tech, L 95-82

Jan. 13: vs. Boston College

Jan. 16: vs. Georgia Tech, L 95-82

Jan. 20: at Florida State, W (13-5 overall, 3-4 ACC)

Jan. 27: at Duke

Jan. 30: vs. Louisville

Feb. 3: vs. Virginia

Feb. 6: at North Carolina

Feb. 10: at Syracuse

Feb. 14: vs. Miami

Feb. 17: NC State

Feb. 21: at Georgia Tech

Feb. 24: Florida State

Feb. 27: Pitt

March 2: at Notre Dame

March 5: Syracuse

March 9: at Wake Forest

