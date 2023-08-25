What channel is the Cincinnati Bengals' preseason game on? How to watch Saturday

The Bengals will travel to Washington, D.C., to take on the Commanders on Saturday.

The Cincinnati Bengals are back on the road for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL preseason.

The Bengals will travel to Washington, D.C., to face the Commanders on Saturday. The game, originally scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, will start at 6:05 p.m.

Are you planning on catching the Bengals' third and final preseason game Saturday night? Here's what you need to know.

What channel is the Bengals' preseason game on?

The Bengals' third preseason game will air on WKRC-TV (channel 12). You can also livestream the game through NFL+, Paramount +, Bengals.com and the Bengals app.

How to listen to the Bengals vs. Commanders game

The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7).

Who are the announcers for the Bengals vs. Commanders preseason game?

Mike Watts and Anthony Muñoz are the TV announcers for the preseason game, with Marisa Contipelli as the sideline reporter.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: What time is the Bengals' preseason game? What channel? How to watch