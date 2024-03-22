What channel is Charleston vs Alabama basketball on today? Time, TV schedule for March Madness game

Alabama basketball aims to score a victory over Charleston in March Madness, facing off in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 4-seeded Crimson Tide will aim to get back on track after losing three of its last four games and four of its last six games heading into the matchup against the No. 13-seeded Cougars.

WATCH MARCH MADNESS: Watch select 2024 NCAA Tournament games live with Sling TV

Meanwhile, Charleston is on a hot streak, having won its past 12 games heading into the NCAA Tournament.

Can Charleston bust some brackets? Or will Alabama find a way to move onto the next round of March Madness?

Here's how to watch the game.

What channel is Alabama vs. Charleston today?

TV channel: truTV

Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app | Sling TV

Alabama will tip off vs Charleston on truTV. Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app and Sling TV. Announcers for the game are Lisa Byington, Steve Smith and Robbie Hummel with Lauren Shehadi the sideline reporter.

REQUIRED READING: Mark Sears' mom: Meet Lameka Sears, the sparkling Alabama mom shooting free throws

NICK KELLY: Nate Oats, Alabama made clear commitment. What's next to win national championship? | Kelly

Alabama vs Charleston start time

Date: Friday, March 22

Time: 6:35 p.m. CT

Alabama and Charleston will play at 6:35 p.m. central time at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.

Alabama basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the last five games of Alabama basketball's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

Feb. 28 Alabama 103, Ole Miss 88 March 2 Tennessee 81, Alabama 74 March 5 Florida 105, Alabama 87 March 9 Alabama 92, Arkansas 88 March 15 Florida 102, Alabama 88 (SEC Tournament) March 22 Alabama vs Charleston (NCAA Tournament)

Charleston basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the last five games of Charleston's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

Feb. 29 Charleston 96, Campbell 73 March 2 Charleston 87, Hofstra 76 March 10 Charleston 83, Monmouth 59 (CAA Tournament) March 11 Charleston 61, Towson 56 (CAA Tournament) March 12 Charleston 82, Stony Brook 79 (CAA Tournament) March 22 Alabama vs. Charleston (NCAA Tournament)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama-Charleston channel today: Time, TV schedule for March Madness game