What channel is CFP championship? Time, TV schedule, halftime show for 2024 NCAA title game

Fans looking to tune in and watch No. 1 Michigan football (14-0, 9-0 in Big Ten regular season play) take on No. 2 Washington (14-0, 9-0 Pac-12) on Monday will have no shortage of options to fine-tune their viewing preferences.

For the 10th time of the College Football Playoff era, the national championship game will feature an impressive array of viewing options via ESPN's megacast. It will not only include the typical main cast involving Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit, but also alternative options throughout the ESPN family of networks.

It remains to be seen which of Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines and Kalen DeBoer's Huskies will emerge victorious from Monday's title game in Houston. A win for Michigan would mark the program's first championship since a split title in 1997, and its first outright title since 1948. The Huskies, meanwhile, are looking for their first championship since 1992, also a split title.

Regardless, ESPN will ensure the game and all its unfolding storylines will be a spectacle. With that, here's everything you need to know about the 2024 College Football Playoff championship game, including time, location, halftime show details and TV/streaming information:

What channel is the College Football Playoff championship on?

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN app | Fubo (free trial)

The main cast for the 2024 CFP title game between Michigan and Washington will be on ESPN, where Fowler and Herbstreit will call the game from the booth. Holly Rowe (Michigan) and Molly McGrath (Washington) will act as sideline reporters, with Bill Lemonnier serving as ESPN's rules analyst.

As always, streaming options for the main cast include the ESPN app and Fubo, which offers a free trial.

However, as has been the case for the entirety of the playoff era, ESPN will offer a megacast with numerous viewing options, including a field pass with "The Pat McAfee Show" on ESPN2 and the Command Center on ESPNU, which shows four main video feeds (including the main telecast from ESPN, Skycast and shots of each coach).

The ESPN app will also offer numerous casts from the game, including hometown radio, all-22 vantage and both pregame and halftime shows from the schools' respective marching bands.

ESPN: Main cast

ESPN2: Field pass with "The Pat McAfee Show"

ESPNU: Command Center

ESPNEWS: Skycast

ESPN Deportes: Spanish-language telecast

ESPN app: Hometown radio | all-22 | marching bands

College Football Playoff championship start time

Date: Monday, Jan. 8

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Michigan football's game vs. Washington is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Where is the CFP championship game in 2024?

Location: NRG Stadium (Houston)

Capacity: 72,220 (expandable to 80,000)

The 2024 College Football Playoff championship game will take place in Houston's NRG Stadium, home of the NFL's Texans franchise. It will be the first time the stadium has hosted a CFP championship, though it's the second time the state of Texas has hosted the title game. AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, hosted the inaugural game in 2015 between No. 2 Oregon and No. 4 Ohio State.

CFP halftime show 2024 performers

This year's halftime performers at the College Football Playoff championship game will feature Michigan and Washington's marching bands.

Who won the national championship in 2023?

Georgia won the 2023 College Football Playoff championship game, routing TCU 65-7. It was, at the time, the biggest blowout in the history of college football bowl games, though the Bulldogs have since beaten their own record with a 63-3 win over Florida State in the Orange Bowl.

Kirby Smart's Bulldogs also won the national championship the year prior, making them the only team to win consecutive titles in the CFP era. A win by either Michigan or Washington on Monday will earn the winner the final title of the four-team era before the field expands to 12 teams for the 2024 season.

Here's a year-by-year list of the College Football Playoff national champions (years reflect the season, not the year the championhip game took place):

2014: Ohio State (14-1)

2015: Alabama (14-1)

2016: Clemson (14-1)

2017: Alabama (13-1)

2018: Clemson (15-0)

2019: LSU (15-0)

2020: Alabama (13-0)

2021: Georgia (14-1)

2022: Georgia (15-0)

