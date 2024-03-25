What channel is the Cavs game on tonight? Odds, how to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Hornets

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) shoots in the first quarter against the Miami Heat at Rocket Mortgage Field House.

Fresh off a loss to the Miami Heat on the road Sunday, the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking for a win at home against the Charlotte Hornets tonight.

Here's how to watch.

How to watch the Cavs game tonight

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets

The Heat, who led by as many as 45 points, nearly set a franchise record for largest margin of victory in the 121-84 victory over the Cavs. The record is 43 points in December 1994 against the Los Angeles Clippers. Miami's 37-point win fell six points short of that mark.

Cleveland (43-28) welcomed Evan Mobley (ankle) back to the lineup Sunday in Miami after a 19-day absence. But the team was without two starters: Donovan Mitchell (broken nose) and ex-Heat wing Max Strus (knee). Mitchell, a five-time All-Star who leads the Cavaliers in scoring (27.4) and steals (1.8), has missed four straight games and 11 of Cleveland's past 13 contests.

The Hornets lost big to the Atlanta Hawks, 132-91 on Saturday. They have dropped four straight games and wrap up a four-day road trip in Cleveland tonight.

Hornets at Cavaliers odds

Here's a look at FanDuel Sportsbook’s lines around the Hornets vs. Cavaliers odds.

Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 6:01 a.m. Monday.

Moneyline (ML) : Hornets +520 (bet $100 to win $520) | Cavaliers -720 (bet $720 to win $100)

Against the spread : Hornets +12 (-108) | Cavaliers -12 (-112)

Over/Under (O/U): 205 (O: -110 | U: -110)

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: How to watch, odds for Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets tonight