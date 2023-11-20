What channel is Caitlin Clark, Iowa on? Times, TV schedule for women's Gulf Coast Showcase

Iowa Star Caitlin Clark has become the face of women's college basketball after captivating the nation with her unbelieve shooting range and aggressive style on the court last season.

A spokesperson for such companies national companies as State Farm, Nike, Buick, Bose, and H&R Block through name, image, and likeness deals after leading the Hawkeyes to a national runner-up finish has made her a celebrity on and off the court.

Southwest Florida basketball fans will get the chance to see her in person this week. The Hawkeyes are committed to playing in the 8-team 2023 Gulf Coast Showcase at Hertz Arena from Friday-Sunday. The other teams are FGCU, Kansas State, Western Kentucky, North Carolina, Vermont, Delaware and Purdue Fort Wayne.

Here's how to watch Clark, the AP National Player of the Year, and the rest of the Gulf Coast Showcase this week.

When does Iowa and Caitlin Clark play?

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots a free throw during NCAA women's basketball game against Kansas State, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Date: Friday, Nov. 24

Time: 7:30 p.m.

The only guaranteed time is the opener when Iowa plays Purdue Fort Wayne, a team the Haweyes should not have trouble with. With a win, they would play Saturday at 7:30, possibly against FGCU, and a win there would get them in Sunday's championship game at 7:30 p.m.

What channel is Iowa and Caitlin Clark on?

All the games will stream live on FloHoops and the FloSports app.

FloSports has the exclusive rights to the tournament so it will be the only platform you'll be able to watch the games. The FloSports apps are available now for Roku and Apple TV. The FloSports apps are free to download and include both free and premium content.

How can I watch Caitlin Clark, Iowa in person?

Ticket information: www.gulfcoastshowcase.com or you can purchase tickets online through Ticketmaster.

Tickets start at $16 and Hertz Arena has a $15 parking fee.

Gulf Coast Showcase Schedule

Friday’s games

11 a.m.: Kansas State vs. Western Kentucky

1:30 p.m.: North Carolina vs. Vermont

5 p.m.: FGCU vs. Delaware

7:30 p.m.: Iowa vs. Purdue Fort Wayne

Saturday’s games

11 a.m.: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

1:30 p.m.: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4

5 p.m.: Semifinals

7:30 p.m.: Semifinals

Sunday’s games

11 a.m.: 7th-place game

1:30 p.m.: 5th-place game

5 p.m.: 3rd-place game

7:30 p.m.: Championship

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Caitlin Clark, Iowa play in Gulf Coast Showcase. How to watch on TV, streaming