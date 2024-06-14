What channel is Brewers vs Reds on this weekend? Time, TV, streaming, radio

The Milwaukee Brewers haven't lost a series at home since late April, but the hottest team in the National League Central is visiting American Family Field this weekend.

The Cincinnati Reds have won eight of their last 10 games and are suddenly out of the basement in the division standings.

Reds third baseman Jeimer Candelario has been leading Cincinnati's surge. He hit a pair of homers Wednesday night in a 4-2 victory over the Cleveland Guardians and has five home runs this month.

However, odds are good Friday's Milwaukee starter, Freddy Peralta, could put the Brewers in a favorable position to win another series at home. He's 5-2 with a career 2.88 ERA against the Reds and had 13 strikeouts in his last appearance against the Reds last July.

Here's how to watch the divisional matchup this weekend:

Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds series start times

Dates: Friday through Sunday

Time: 7:10 p.m. Friday, 3:10 p.m. Saturday, 1:10 p.m. Sunday

What channel is Brewers vs. Reds on this weekend?

TV channel: All three games are on Bally Sports Wisconsin.

Stream: Bally Sports app. Out-of-market viewers can watch with a mlb.com with a subscription.

Announcers: Brian Anderson or Jeff Levering (play-by-play), Bill Schroeder (analyst, home games), and Sophia Minnaert (field reporter).

What radio station are the Brewers-Reds games on?

You can listen to the game via the Brewers Radio Network including flagship station AM-620 WTMJ. Here's a list of the stations.

Are the Brewers-Reds games on Sirius XM Radio?

Yes, the Brewers broadcast is available on Channel 182 Friday, Channel 89 Saturday and Channel 181 Sunday and the Sirius XM App. The Reds broadcast is available on the Sirius XM App.

Brewers-Reds probable starters for the series

Friday: Milwaukee RHP Freddy Peralta (4-3, 3.95) vs. Cincinnati RHP Hunter Greene (4-2, 3.61).

Saturday: Milwaukee RHP Bryse Wilson (3-3, 4.19) vs. Cincinnati LHP Andrew Abbott (5-5, 3.28).

Sunday: Milwaukee RHP Colin Rea (5-2, 3.31) vs. Cincinnati RHP Hunter Greene (3-5, 4.55).

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds; time, TV, streaming, radio