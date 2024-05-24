What channel is Brewers vs Red Sox on this weekend? Time, TV, streaming, radio

The Milwaukee Brewers' lineup hasn't exactly been consistently striking fear with opposing pitchers. The Brewers have dropped four straight series on the road in part because they've averaged just 3.4 a runs a game in those 12 games.

Perhaps a few games in front of Fenway Park's Green Monster will change their offensive woes away from home.

The Red Sox offense hasn't been scary at Fenway lately, either. Boston is also averaging 3.4 runs in nine games at home this month, losing five.

Here's how you can watch and listen to the three-game set including Friday night's game on Apple TV+:

Brewers vs. Red Sox start times

Dates: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Time: 6:10 p.m. Friday, 3:10 p.m. Saturday, 12:35 p.m. Sunday

What channels are Brewers vs. Red Sox on this weekend?

What radio station are the Brewers-Red Sox games on?

You can listen to the game via the Brewers Radio Network including flagship station AM-620 WTMJ. Here's a list of the stations.

Are the Brewers-Red Sox games on Sirius XM Radio?

Yes, the Brewers broadcast is available on the Sirius XM App. The Red Sox broadcast is available on the Sirius XM App. or Channel 179 Friday, 182 Saturday and 180 Sunday.

