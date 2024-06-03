What channel is Brewers vs. Phillies on? Time, TV, streaming, radio

Perhaps it's not a surprise that the Philadelphia Phillies have the best record in the National League, since they lead baseball in runs scored with 313.

But it's likely a shock that the Milwaukee Brewers are second in the majors in runs with 304.

As a result, the Brewers head into their three-game series with the Phillies, starting Monday, with the NL's third-best record after a 6-1 homestand. So, this will be much more than a welcome back to Philadelphia trip for Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins.

The Brewers' offense will face Philadelphia aces Zach Wheeler and Aaron Nola this week, but will miss Ranger Suarez, who leads the NL in ERA (1.70) and wins (9).

Here's how to watch and listen to the games at Citizens Bank Park:

ST. LOUIS, MO - APRIL 20: Rhys Hoskins #12 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a two-run home run during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on April 20, 2024 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Scott Kane/Getty Images)

Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies series start times

Dates: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday

Time: 5:40 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 3:05 p.m. Wednesday

What channel is Brewers vs. Phillies on?

TV channel: All three games are on Bally Sports Wisconsin. Monday's game is also on the MLB Network (only out of Milwaukee and Philadelphia markets).

Stream: Bally Sports app. Out-of-market viewers can watch with on mlb.com with a subscription.

Announcers: Brian Anderson or Jeff Levering (play-by-play), Tim Dillard or Vinny Rottino (analysts for road games) and Sophia Minnaert (field reporter).

More: Here's the Milwaukee Brewers' 2024 schedule; date, time, TV

What radio station are the Brewers-Phillies games on?

You can listen to the game via the Brewers Radio Network, including flagship station AM-620 WTMJ. Here's a list of the stations.

Are the Brewers-Phillies games on Sirius XM Radio?

Yes, the Brewers broadcast is available on the Sirius XM App. The Phillies broadcast is available on the Sirius XM App on channel 89 Monday, channel 177 Tuesday and channel 179 Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Phillies channel; time, TV, streaming, radio