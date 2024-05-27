What channel is Brewers vs Cubs on this week? Time, TV, streaming, radio

A seat to a Milwaukee Brewers-Chicago Cubs game at American Family Field is often a hot ticket for a Chicago Cubs fan.

Not only is it an easy drive from Chicago, the price is obviously more than slightly easier on the wallet than spending a few hours in Wrigleyville.

As a result, when Cubs fans invade the Brewers' house, they often refer to Milwaukee's ballpark as "Wrigley Field North."

But it's likely that Brewers fans may announce their presence with a bit more volume this week when Craig Counsell makes his first bus ride back home after leaving his managerial position in Milwaukee for the same spot with the Cubs.

Counsell's abrubt departure for the I-94 rival thanks to an $8 million annual salary was a bit too much for many Brewers fans to buy.

And while they're will certainly be less of them during the four-game series than usual, it's likely they'll have a more than a few words to say when their former manager emerges from the visiting dugout to make pitching changes and question calls during the four-game series.

Here's how to watch and listen to the games this week if you can't make it to the ballpark (or sold your seats to a Cubs supporter).

Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs series start times

Dates: May 27-30

Time: 3:10 p.m. Monday, 6:40 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 12:10 p.m. Thursday

What channel is Brewers vs. Cubs on this weekend?

TV channel: All four games are on Bally Sports Wisconsin. The games Wednesday and Thursday are also on MLB Network (out of Milwaukee and Chicago markets).

Stream: Bally Sports app. Out-of-market viewers can watch with a mlb.com with a subscription at $149.99 for the full season or $29.99 per month.

Announcers: Brian Anderson or Jeff Levering (play-by-play), Bill Schroeder (analyst, home games), and Sophia Minnaert (field reporter).

More: Here's the Milwaukee Brewers' 2024 schedule; date, time, TV

What radio station are the Brewers-Cubs games on?

You can listen to the game via the Brewers Radio Network including flagship station AM-620 WTMJ. Here's a list of the stations.

Are the Brewers-Cubs games on Sirius XM Radio?

Yes, the Brewers broadcast is available on channel 180 Monday, channel 182 Tuesday, channel 89 Wednesday and channel 175 Thursday and the Sirius XM App. The Cubs broadcast is available on the Sirius XM App.

Brewers-Cubs probable starters for the series

Brewers vs. Cubs, 3:10 p.m. Monday: Milwaukee LHP Robert Gasser (2-0, 2.65) vs. Chicago LHP Justin Steele (0-2, 5.68). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Brewers vs. Cubs, 6:40 p.m. Tuesday: Milwaukee RHP Freddy Peralta (3-3, 3.81) vs. Chicago RHP Ben Brown (1-1, 3.20). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Brewers vs. Cubs, 6:40 p.m. Wednesday: Milwaukee RHP Bryse Wilson (3-1, 2.86) vs. Chicago LHP Shota Imanaga (5-0, 0.84). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Brewers vs. Cubs, 12:10 p.m. Thursday: Milwaukee RHP Colin Rea (4-2, 3.98) vs. Chicago RHP Jameson Taillon (3-2, 2.58). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

