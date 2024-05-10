What channel is Brewers vs Cardinals on? Time, TV, streaming, radio

When the Milwaukee Brewers swept the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium last month, they outscored their hosts 16-6 in the three-game series.

Nearly a month later, the Cardinals' stretch of anemic offense has continued.

Despite an improved starting pitching staff, the Brewers' division rivals are last in the National League in average (.218) and runs scored (126). The Cardinals are averaging just 3.5 runs a game.

The struggling lineup got more awful news earlier this week when veteran catcher Wilson Contreras was lost for six to eight weeks with a fractured arm. After having a subpar offensive season in 2023, Contreras was hitting .280 with six home runs this year and had been swinging the Cardinals' most consistent bat.

Meanwhile, the Brewers welcomed Christian Yelich back to their batting order Wednesday for the first time since April 12. The Brewers' offense is averaging nearly five runs a game. Brewers second baseman Brice Turang is hitting .379 over his last 14 games.

Here's how you can watch and listen to the series:

Brewers vs. Cardinals start times

Dates: Friday through Sunday

Time: 7:10 p.m. Friday, 6:15 p.m. Saturday and 1:10 p.m. Sunday

What channel is Brewers vs. Cardinals

TV channel: Friday and Sunday games are on Bally Sports Wisconsin. Saturday's game is on Fox.

Stream: Bally Sports app and Fox Sports App (Saturday only). Out-of-market viewers can watch with a mlb.com with a subscription at $149.99 for the full season or $29.99 per month.

Announcers: Jeff Levering (play-by-play), Bill Schroeder (analyst) and Sophia Minnaert (field reporter) will call the games for Bally Sports..

What radio station are the Brewers-Cardinals games on?

You can listen to the game via the Brewers Radio Network including flagship station AM-620 WTMJ. Here's a list of the stations.

Are the Brewers-Cardinals games on Sirius XM Radio?

Yes, the Brewers broadcast is available through the Sirius XM App and on Channel 89 Friday, Channel 184 Saturday and Channel 183 Sunday. The Cardinals broadcast is available on the Sirius XM App.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee Brewers-St. Louis Cardinals channel; time, TV, stream, radio