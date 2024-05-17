What channel is Brewers vs Astros on this weekend? Time, TV, streaming, radio

The Josh Hader trade didn't draw rave reviews in the Milwaukee Brewers' clubhouse in 2022. Hader was somewhat startled, too. And many Brewers fans were extremely unhappy with the team sending away its star closer.

While the move eventually has worked in the Brewers' favor, it's probably a bit more of a shock to those same doubting fans to see where the Brewers and Hader's current team, the Houston Astros, are in the standings this season.

Despite signing Hader to a $95 million deal in the offseason, the Astros are off to a rough start. Though they've won five straight games and seven of 10, they're 19-25 with a -10 run differential. The Brewers are 26-17 with a +42 run differential and second in the National League in home runs.

Hader struggled early but seems to have found his groove, with 19 strikeouts in his last 11 innings, along with a 1.59 ERA and four saves.

Here's how you can watch Hader against the Brewers this weekend in their series at Houston:

May 14, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Josh Hader (71) delivers a pitch against the Oakland Athletics during the ninth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Brewers vs. Houston Astros start times

Dates: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Time: 7:10 p.m. Friday, 6:10 p.m. Saturday, 1:10 p.m. Sunday

What channel is Brewers vs. Astros on this weekend?

All three games are on Bally Sports Wisconsin.

Stream: Bally Sports app. Out-of-market viewers can watch with a mlb.com with a subscription, which is currently available at a discounted rate.

Announcers: Brian Anderson or Jeff Levering (play-by-play), Tim Dillard or Vinny Rottino (analysts for road games) and Sophia Minnaert (field reporter).

More: Here's the Milwaukee Brewers' 2024 schedule; date, time, TV

What radio station are the Brewers-Astros games on?

You can listen to the game via the Brewers Radio Network including flagship station AM-620 WTMJ. Here's a list of the stations.

Are the Brewers-Astros games on Sirius XM Radio?

Yes, the Brewers broadcast is available on the Sirius XM App. The Astros broadcast is available on the Sirius XM App. or Channel 185 Friday, 183 Saturday and 181 Sunday.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee Brewers vs Houston Astros channel; time, TV, streaming