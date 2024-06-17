What channel is Brewers vs. Angels on? Time, TV, streaming, radio

The Milwaukee Brewers have headed west to start a three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels Monday night. Did they remember to pack their offense?

The Brewers are 2-5 in their last seven road games and have scored more than five runs only once in their last 12 games away from American Family Field.

However, Anaheim appears to be a friendly place for visitors these days. Los Angeles is 11-23 at Angel Stadium, the worst home record in baseball.

Here's how to watch and listen this week:

Brewers vs. Los Angeles Angels series start times

Dates: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday

Time: All three games are at 8:38 p.m. CT

What channel is Brewers vs. Angels on?

TV channel: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Monday's and Tuesday's games are game also on the MLB Network (out- of-market viewers only).

Stream: Bally Sports app. Out-of-market viewers can watch with on mlb.com with a subscription.

Announcers: Brian Anderson or Jeff Levering (play-by-play), Tim Dillard or Vinny Rottino (analysts for road games) and Sophia Minnaert (field reporter).

What radio station are the Brewers-Angels games on?

You can listen to the game via the Brewers Radio Network, including flagship station AM-620 WTMJ. Here's a list of the stations.

Are the Brewers-Angels games on Sirius XM Radio?

Yes, the Brewers broadcast is available on the Sirius XM App. The Angels broadcast is available on the Sirius XM App on Channel 89 Monday, Channel 188 Tuesday and Channel 184 Wednesday.

Probable starting pitchers

Monday: Milwaukee RHP Carlos Rodriguez (0-1, 4.91) vs. Los Angeles RHP Jose Soriano (4-5, 3.48 ERA)

Tuesday: Milwaukee RHP Tobias Myers (3-2, 3.78) vs. Los Angeles RHP Griffin Canning (2-7, 4.76 ERA).

Wednesday: Milwaukee RHP Freddy Peralta (4-4, 4.38) vs. Los Angeles LHP Tyler Anderson (6-6, 2.58 ERA)

