What channel is the Bills game on? How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. Las Vegas Raiders

ORCHARD PARK - To call any game a must win in Week 2 of an NFL season is obviously ridiculous, but that doesn’t mean the Buffalo Bills don’t really need to beat the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday in their home opener at Highmark Stadium.

After losing to the Jets Monday night, a game that they will surely look back on as a tremendous lost opportunity, the Bills can’t afford to start their season 0-2. Their 2023 schedule is very difficult, and while beating the Jets figured to be tough - assuming Aaron Rodgers had played the entire game instead of four plays - the Bills were the favorite in that game, and their chances for victory soared once Rodgers was carted off the field.

But Josh Allen essentially handed New York that game, and now the Raiders come to Orchard Park, an improved team from last season but also a team that is not expected to be playing postseason football come January. The Bills are the clear-cut favorite and they need to take care of business and get their season headed in the right direction.

Josh Allen throws a deep pass under pressure from defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

Here’s the broadcast and betting information for the game:

What time is the Bills vs Raiders game?

Date : Sunday, Sept. 17

Time : 1 p.m.

Place: Highmark Stadium

Who is favored to win Bills vs. Raiders game

Tipico betting line : Bills -9

Over-under: 47

Money line: Bills minus-450 (bet $450 to win $100) and Raiders plus-360 (bet $100 to win $360). Odds change throughout the week.

Who is announcing the Bills vs. Raiders game

Play-by-play: Kevin Harlan

Analyst : Trent Green

Sideline reporter: Melanie Collins

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Las Vegas Raiders game on TV, streaming

TV channel : CBS. The game will be available locally via the following stations: WROC (Channel 8, Rochester), WIVB (Buffalo area), WTVH (Syracuse area), WKTV (Utica area), WENY (Elmira area), WRGB (Albany area), and WBNG (Binghamton area).

Stream: Paramount+, Fubo (free trial).

Streaming options for the game include CBS streaming platform Paramount+ and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers. Subscribers to DirecTV, Sling, Vidgo, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV can also stream the game.

You can watch games on NFL.com and the NFL mobile app, and you can subscribe to NFL+, the league’s own streaming service, though you can’t cast the games to your TV - you must watch on your phone or tablet.

On the radio: How to listen to the Bills vs Raiders game

You can listen on SiriusXM satellite radio on channel 111 or 230 (Bills) and channel 136 or 385 (Raiders), and on traditional radio, the Bills Radio Network has stations all across the state. Chris Brown has the play-by-play, Eric Wood is the analyst and Sal Capaccio is the sideline reporter. The network includes:

Rochester (WCMF 96.5 and WROC 950 AM)

Buffalo (WGR550, 550 AM)

Syracuse (WTKW 99.5/WTKV 105.5)

Binghamton (WDRE 100.5FM)

Ithaca (WIII 99.9/100.3 FM)

Bath (WVIN 98.3 FM)

Newark (WACK 1420 AM)

Dansville (WDNY 93.9 FM)

Elmira (WNGZ 1490 AM)

Auburn (WAUB 98.1 FM/1590 AM)

Geneva (WGVA 95.9 FM, 1240 AM)

