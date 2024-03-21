What channel is Belmont vs Ball State basketball on today? Time, TV schedule for WBI game

Belmont women's basketball begins play Thursday at Ball State in the new Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament after missing out on a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The Bruins (25-8) lost to Missouri State 63-48 in the semifinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. Ball State (28-5) lost to Kent State 65-50 in the semifinals of the Mid-American Conference tournament.

Belmont rode a season-best seven-game win streak into the MVC semifinal game. The Bruins rely a strong inside-outside attack, which features 6-foot-2 forward Tessa Miller, who averages 14.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, along with junior guard Tuti Jones (11.2 ppg. and 4.1 rpg.).

MORE: Watch Belmont women's basketball vs Ball State on ESPN+ (subscribe today)

Thursday's game will be a rematch of a 2023 WNIT first-round game in which Ball State beat Belmont 101-86.

Dec 22, 2023; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Jacy Sheldon (4) tries to block a pass by Belmont Bruins guard Tuti Jones (0) at Value City Arena.

What channel is Belmont vs. Ball State today?

∎ TV channel: None

∎ Stream: ESPN+

Belmont vs. Ball State start time

Date: Thursday, March 21

Time: 3 p.m. CT

Belmont and Ball State will play Friday (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+) at Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

MATCHUP: Belmont women's basketball to play Ball State in new WBI tournament

Belmont basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are the last five games of Belmont's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

March 16: 63-48 loss to Missouri State in MVC semifinals

March: 15: 70-65 win over UIC in MVC quarterfinals

March 9: 72-69 win over Illinois State 69

March 7: 77-72 win over Bradley 72

March 3: 88-55 win over Evansville 55

Ball State basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are the last five games of Ball State's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

March 15: 60-55 loss to Kent State 60 in MAC semifinals

March 13: 77-53 win over Ohio in MAC quarterfinals

March 9: 70-50 win over Buffalo

March 6: 75-71 win over Kent State

March 2: 75-47 win over Eastern Michigan

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on X @MikeOrganWriter.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: What channel is Belmont vs Ball State basketball on today in WBI game?