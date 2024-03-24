What channel is Baylor vs Clemson basketball on today? Time, TV schedule for March Madness game

No. 3 seed Baylor and No. 6 seed Clemson will meet in an NCAA Tournament in a West region second-round game on Sunday in Memphis. The winner will advance to the Sweet 16 next week to face No. 2 seed Arizona.

Baylor (24-10) has perhaps the most potent offense left in this year's March Madness field and torched No. 14 seed Colgate in the first round Friday by scoring a program record 92 points and hitting 16 3-pointers. Potential NBA draft lottery pick Ja'Kobe Walter leads the Bears averaging 14.4 points per game and fellow potential one-and-done prospect Yves Missi is another headliner. But their balanced attack also features guard RayJ Dennis and veteran Jalen Bridges, who had a game-high 23 points Friday.

MORE: Watch Baylor vs. Clemson live with Sling TV

Clemson (22-11) limped to the finish line at the end of this season, but recovered to get its first NCAA tournament win since 2018 by beating No. 11 seed New Mexico Friday in the first round. Big man P.J. Hall is Clemson's star, averaging almost 19 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, but the playmaking of point guard Chase Hunter and the shooting of backcourt mate Joe Girard are X-factors. Hunter had 21 points and six assists in the win over New Mexico.

What channel is Baylor vs. Clemson on today?

TV channel: TNT

Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app

Clemson and Baylor will tip off on TNT. Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app and Sling TV. Announcers for the game are Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel and Jon Rothstein.

Baylor vs. Clemson start time

Date: Sunday, March 24

Time: 5:10 p.m. CT

No. 3 Baylor and No. 6 Clemson will face off at 5:10 p.m. CT on Sunday.

Baylor vs. Clemson odds in March Madness

Odds courtesy of BetMGM

Spread: Baylor (-4.5)

Over/under: 145.5

Moneyline: Baylor (-200), Clemson (+165)

Baylor basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the last five games of Baylor's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

3/4 Texas, W (93-85) 3/9 Texas Tech, L (78-68) 3/14 Cincinnati, W (68-56) 3/15 Iowa State, L (76-62) 3/22 Colgate, W (92-67) 3/24 Baylor vs. Clemson (NCAA Tournament round of 32)

Clemson basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the last five games of Clemson's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

3/2 Notre Dame, L (69-62) 3/5 Syracuse, W (90-75) 3/9 Wake Forest, L (81-76) 3/13 Boston College, L (76-55) 3/22 New Mexico, W (77-56) 3/24 Clemson vs. Baylor (NCAA Tournament round of 32)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Baylor-Clemson channel today: Time, TV schedule for March Madness game