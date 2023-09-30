What channel is Ball State vs. Western Michigan on today? Time, TV schedule for MAC opener

MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State football opens Mid-American Conference play on Saturday with a road contest at Western Michigan.

The Cardinals (1-3) had a rough start to their 2023 season and are coming off one of the program's most disappointing home losses in years, 40-3 to Georgia Southern.

It marked the third blowout defeat for head coach Mike Neu's squad already this campaign, the first two coming at staunch opponents Kentucky and No. 1 Georgia. The team's only win also came in blowout fashion, 45-7 against Indiana State.

More: Watch Ball State vs. Western Michigan live on ESPN+

This fall hasn't yet been easy for the Broncos (1-3) either, so this matchup provides both sides with a chance to set a new tone heading into the more important portion of their schedules.

Here's all the info you need on how to watch:

What channel is Ball State v. Western Michigan on today?

TV channel: The game is not on TV.

Streaming: ESPN+ (here's how to stream it live)

More: 'Embarrassed': Ball State football lifeless in 40-3 home blowout loss to Georgia Southern

What time does Ball State v. Western Michigan start?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Ball State's game at Western Michigan is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Waldo Stadium.

More: 'Can't explain the feeling': Ball State football RBs Cooper, Barfield breakout in Week 3

Remaining Ball State football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 30 at Western Michigan*, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 at Eastern Michigan*, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Toledo* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Central Michigan*, 3:30 p.m. (homecoming) Wednesday, Nov. 1 at Bowling Green* Tuesday, Nov. 7 at Northern Illinois* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Kent State* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Miami (Ohio)*

Gus Martin is a sports reporter at The Star Press. Follow him on X (platform formerly known as Twitter) @GusMartin_SP, and contact him at gmartin@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: What channel is Ball State football vs. Western Michigan on? Time, TV