What channel is Ball State vs. Georgia Southern on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 4
Ball State football looks to build on its first win of the 2023 season with a Week 4 matchup against Georgia Southern.
The Cardinals (1-2) faced the Eagles (1-2) on the road last season and led 23-20 early in the fourth quarter before losing 34-23. Georgia Southern brings to Muncie some of the same top playmakers from the previous matchup, as well as a new quarterback who's quickly become the engine of its high-powered offense.
BSU, coming off a dominant 45-7 triumph over longtime rival Indiana State, hopes to get its payback after kickoff at 2 p.m.
What channel is Ball State v. Georgia Southern on today?
TV channel: The game is not on TV.
Streaming: ESPN+ (here's how to stream it live)
What time does Ball State v. Georgia Southern start?
Date: Saturday, Sept. 23
Start time: 2 p.m. ET
Ball State's game vs. Georgia Southern is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. ET from Scheumann Stadium.
Remaining Ball State football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 23
vs. Georgia Southern, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
at Western Michigan*, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 7
at Eastern Michigan*
Saturday, Oct. 14
vs. Toledo*
Saturday, Oct. 21
vs. Central Michigan*, 3:30 p.m. (homecoming)
Wednesday, Nov. 1
at Bowling Green*
Tuesday, Nov. 7
at Northern Illinois*
Saturday, Nov. 18
vs. Kent State*
Saturday, Nov. 25
vs. Miami (Ohio)*
*MAC game
Gus Martin is a sports reporter at The Star Press. Follow him on X (platform formerly known as Twitter) @GusMartin_SP, and contact him at gmartin@gannett.com.
This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: What channel is Ball State vs. Georgia Southern on today? Time, TV schedule