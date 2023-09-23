What channel is Ball State vs. Georgia Southern on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 4

Ball State football looks to build on its first win of the 2023 season with a Week 4 matchup against Georgia Southern.

The Cardinals (1-2) faced the Eagles (1-2) on the road last season and led 23-20 early in the fourth quarter before losing 34-23. Georgia Southern brings to Muncie some of the same top playmakers from the previous matchup, as well as a new quarterback who's quickly become the engine of its high-powered offense.

BSU, coming off a dominant 45-7 triumph over longtime rival Indiana State, hopes to get its payback after kickoff at 2 p.m.

What channel is Ball State v. Georgia Southern on today?

TV channel: The game is not on TV.

Streaming: ESPN+ (here's how to stream it live)

What time does Ball State v. Georgia Southern start?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Start time: 2 p.m. ET

Ball State's game vs. Georgia Southern is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. ET from Scheumann Stadium.

Remaining Ball State football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Georgia Southern, 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 at Western Michigan*, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 at Eastern Michigan* Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Toledo* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Central Michigan*, 3:30 p.m. (homecoming) Wednesday, Nov. 1 at Bowling Green* Tuesday, Nov. 7 at Northern Illinois* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Kent State* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Miami (Ohio)* *MAC game

