What channel is Ball State vs. Georgia Southern on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 4

Gus Martin, Muncie Star Press
Ball State football looks to build on its first win of the 2023 season with a Week 4 matchup against Georgia Southern.

The Cardinals (1-2) faced the Eagles (1-2) on the road last season and led 23-20 early in the fourth quarter before losing 34-23. Georgia Southern brings to Muncie some of the same top playmakers from the previous matchup, as well as a new quarterback who's quickly become the engine of its high-powered offense.

BSU, coming off a dominant 45-7 triumph over longtime rival Indiana State, hopes to get its payback after kickoff at 2 p.m.

What channel is Ball State v. Georgia Southern on today?

What time does Ball State v. Georgia Southern start?

  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

  • Start time: 2 p.m. ET

Ball State's game vs. Georgia Southern is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. ET from Scheumann Stadium.

Remaining Ball State football schedule 2023

Date

Opponent

Saturday, Sept. 23

vs. Georgia Southern, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

at Western Michigan*, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

at Eastern Michigan*

Saturday, Oct. 14

vs. Toledo*

Saturday, Oct. 21

vs. Central Michigan*, 3:30 p.m. (homecoming)

Wednesday, Nov. 1

at Bowling Green*

Tuesday, Nov. 7

at Northern Illinois*

Saturday, Nov. 18

vs. Kent State*

Saturday, Nov. 25

vs. Miami (Ohio)*

*MAC game

Gus Martin is a sports reporter at The Star Press. Follow him on X (platform formerly known as Twitter) @GusMartin_SP, and contact him at gmartin@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: What channel is Ball State vs. Georgia Southern on today? Time, TV schedule