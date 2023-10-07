What channel is Ball State v. Eastern Michigan on today? Time, TV schedule for MAC matchup

MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State football heads to Eastern Michigan on Saturday for its second Mid-American Conference matchup.

The Cardinals (1-4, 0-1 MAC) and Eagles (2-3, 0-1 MAC) are both looking for their first conference win and to avoid further cementing a spot at the bottom of the West division.

BSU is particularly eager to recover from back-to-back blowout losses, first at home to Georgia Southern and then at Western Michigan a week ago.

These squads faced off last year in Muncie, with EMU spoiling Ball State's homecoming with a 20-16 victory.

Here's all the info you need on how to watch:

What channel is Ball State v. Eastern Michigan on today?

TV channel: The game is not on TV.

Streaming: ESPN+ (here's how to stream it live)

What time does Ball State v. Eastern Michigan start?

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Ball State's game at Eastern Michigan is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Rynearson Stadium.

Remaining Ball State football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Oct. 7 at Eastern Michigan*, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Toledo*, 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Central Michigan*, 3:30 p.m. (homecoming) Wednesday, Nov. 1 at Bowling Green* Tuesday, Nov. 7 at Northern Illinois* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Kent State* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Miami (Ohio)*

