What channel is Ball State v. Eastern Michigan on today? Time, TV schedule for MAC matchup
MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State football heads to Eastern Michigan on Saturday for its second Mid-American Conference matchup.
The Cardinals (1-4, 0-1 MAC) and Eagles (2-3, 0-1 MAC) are both looking for their first conference win and to avoid further cementing a spot at the bottom of the West division.
BSU is particularly eager to recover from back-to-back blowout losses, first at home to Georgia Southern and then at Western Michigan a week ago.
These squads faced off last year in Muncie, with EMU spoiling Ball State's homecoming with a 20-16 victory.
Here's all the info you need on how to watch:
What channel is Ball State v. Eastern Michigan on today?
TV channel: The game is not on TV.
Streaming: ESPN+ (here's how to stream it live)
What time does Ball State v. Eastern Michigan start?
Date: Saturday, Oct. 7
Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Ball State's game at Eastern Michigan is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Rynearson Stadium.
Remaining Ball State football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Oct. 7
at Eastern Michigan*, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
vs. Toledo*, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21
vs. Central Michigan*, 3:30 p.m. (homecoming)
Wednesday, Nov. 1
at Bowling Green*
Tuesday, Nov. 7
at Northern Illinois*
Saturday, Nov. 18
vs. Kent State*
Saturday, Nov. 25
vs. Miami (Ohio)*
