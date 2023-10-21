What channel is Ball State football vs. Central Michigan on today? Time, TV schedule

Ball State football hosts its homecoming game on Saturday, matching up with Mid-American Conference foe Central Michigan.

The Cardinals (1-6, 0-3 MAC) enter on a four-game losing streak but are coming off arguably their best performance during that stretch, a 13-6 loss to a formidable Toledo squad. It was the first career start for quarterback Kiael Kelly, who head coach Mike Neu has committed to for the foreseeable future, and the program hopes to build on some encouraging moments during Kelly's outing.

Ball State defense is also trending up and will get back No. 1 cornerback Tyler "Red" Potts, who missed the last two games due to injury.

The Chippewas (4-3, 2-1 MAC), meanwhile, have been middle of the pack statistically but found ways to win three of their last four contests, all of the victories being one-possession thrillers.

As of Friday afternoon, BSU is a 4.5-point underdog.

Here's all the info you need on how to watch:

What channel is Ball State vs. Central Michigan on today?

TV channel: The game is not on TV.

Streaming: ESPN+ (here's how to stream it live)

Listen: WMUN AM 1340 - 92.5 FM

What time does Ball State vs. Central Michigan start?

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21

Start time: 3:30 p.m. EDT

Ball State's game against Central Michigan is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. EDT from Scheumann Stadium.

Remaining Ball State football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Central Michigan*, 3:30 p.m. (homecoming) Wednesday, Nov. 1 at Bowling Green* Tuesday, Nov. 7 at Northern Illinois* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Kent State* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Miami (Ohio)*

