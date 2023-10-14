What channel is Ball State football vs. Toledo on today? Time, TV schedule for MAC matchup

Ball State football returns home for a Mid-American Conference matchup with Toledo on Saturday.

The Cardinals (1-5, 0-2 MAC) began their conference schedule on the road but face a daunting opponent in their return to Scheumann Stadium against the Rockets (5-1, 2-0 MAC), the West division's top team.

Head coach Mike Neu on Monday said BSU needs to adjust its "identity," especially on offense, in order to turn its season around. Expect dual-threat quarterback Kiael Kelly to lead the offense and the play calling, which has been questionable of late, to feature more Run-Pass Options (RPO).

These squads played at Toledo last season, with Ball State falling 28-21 to the eventual MAC champion.

As of Friday afternoon, BSU is a 16.5-point underdog.

Here's all the info you need on how to watch:

What channel is Ball State vs. Toledo on today?

TV channel: The game is not on TV.

Streaming: ESPN+ (here's how to stream it live)

Listen: WMUN AM 1340 - 92.5 FM

What time does Ball State vs. Toledo start?

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Start time: 2 p.m. EDT

Ball State's game against Toledo is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. EDT from Scheumann Stadium.

Remaining Ball State football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Toledo*, 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Central Michigan*, 3:30 p.m. (homecoming) Wednesday, Nov. 1 at Bowling Green* Tuesday, Nov. 7 at Northern Illinois* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Kent State* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Miami (Ohio)*

