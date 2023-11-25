Advertisement

What channel is Austin Peay vs. Chattanooga on today? Time, TV schedule for FCS playoff game

Jacob Shames, Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle
In-state rivals duel to advance in the FCS playoffs when Austin Peay football hosts Chattanooga on Saturday afternoon at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville.

The winner will advance to the second round to face seventh-seeded Furman (9-2) on Dec. 2 (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+).

The Governors (9-2) are ranked No. 10 in the FCS Coaches Poll and No. 13 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25. The Mocs (7-4) are ranked No. 19 and No. 18, respectively, in those polls.

The FCS playoffs consist of 24 teams. 11 teams earn automatic bids by winning their conference championships, including Austin Peay, which defeated Central Arkansas last week to secure the United Athletic Conference title. The other 13 teams get in by receiving an at-large bid, which Chattanooga did after finishing third in the Southern Conference.

Saturday's game is one of just two first-round matchups between teams ranked in the top 20 of FCS. The other is No. 10 Sacramento State at No. 17 North Dakota.

What channel is Austin Peay vs. Chattanooga today?

Austin Peay vs. Chattanooga will be streamed nationally on ESPN+, which is ESPN's subscription-based streaming service.

Austin Peay vs. Chattanooga start time

  • Date: Nov. 25

  • Time: 2 p.m. CT

Austin Peay vs. Chattanooga is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. CT from Fortera Stadium in Clarksville, Tennessee.

MORE: Austin Peay football still fighting for respect heading into second-ever FCS playoffs

Austin Peay vs. Chattanooga betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 24

  • Spread: No line

Austin Peay football schedule 2023

Date

Opponent

Saturday, Sept. 2

Southern Illinois 49, Austin Peay 23

Saturday, Sept. 9

Tennessee 30, Austin Peay 13

Saturday, Sept. 16

Austin Peay 63, East Tennessee State 3

Saturday, Sept. 23

Austin Peay 22, Stephen F. Austin 20*

Saturday, Sept. 30

Austin Peay 52, Lindenwood 10

Saturday, Oct. 7

OFF

Saturday, Oct. 14

Austin Peay 41, Gardner-Webb 14

Saturday, Oct. 21

Austin Peay 48, Southern Utah 45*

Saturday, Oct. 28

Austin Peay 49, North Alabama 39*

Saturday, Nov. 4

Austin Peay 33, Eastern Kentucky 30*

Saturday, Nov. 11

Austin Peay 30, Utah Tech 17*

Saturday, Nov. 18

Austin Peay 14, Central Arkansas 12*

Saturday, Nov. 25

vs. Chattanooga**

Chattanooga football schedule 2023

Date

Opponent

Saturday, Sept. 2

North Alabama 41, Chattanooga 27

Saturday, Sept. 9

Chattanooga 27, Kennesaw State 20

Saturday, Sept. 16

Chattanooga 48, The Citadel 3*

Saturday, Sept. 23

Chattanooga 47, Samford 24*

Saturday, Sept. 30

Chattanooga 23, Wofford 13*

Saturday, Oct. 7

Western Carolina 52, Chattanooga 50*

Saturday, Oct. 14

Chattanooga 22, Mercer 10*

Saturday, Oct. 21

Chattanooga 34, East Tennessee State 3*

Saturday, Oct. 28

Chattanooga 24, VMI 23*

Saturday, Nov. 4

Furman 17, Chattanooga 14*

Saturday, Nov. 11

OFF

Saturday, Nov. 18

Alabama 66, Chattanooga 10

Saturday, Nov. 25

at Austin Peay**

