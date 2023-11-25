What channel is Austin Peay vs. Chattanooga on today? Time, TV schedule for FCS playoff game

In-state rivals duel to advance in the FCS playoffs when Austin Peay football hosts Chattanooga on Saturday afternoon at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville.

The winner will advance to the second round to face seventh-seeded Furman (9-2) on Dec. 2 (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+).

The Governors (9-2) are ranked No. 10 in the FCS Coaches Poll and No. 13 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25. The Mocs (7-4) are ranked No. 19 and No. 18, respectively, in those polls.

The FCS playoffs consist of 24 teams. 11 teams earn automatic bids by winning their conference championships, including Austin Peay, which defeated Central Arkansas last week to secure the United Athletic Conference title. The other 13 teams get in by receiving an at-large bid, which Chattanooga did after finishing third in the Southern Conference.

MORE: Watch Austin Peaty-Chattanooga live with ESPN+ (subscribe today)

Saturday's game is one of just two first-round matchups between teams ranked in the top 20 of FCS. The other is No. 10 Sacramento State at No. 17 North Dakota.

What channel is Austin Peay vs. Chattanooga today?

Austin Peay vs. Chattanooga will be streamed nationally on ESPN+, which is ESPN's subscription-based streaming service.

Austin Peay vs. Chattanooga start time

Date: Nov. 25

Time: 2 p.m. CT

Austin Peay vs. Chattanooga is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. CT from Fortera Stadium in Clarksville, Tennessee.

MORE: Austin Peay football still fighting for respect heading into second-ever FCS playoffs

Austin Peay vs. Chattanooga betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 24

Spread: No line

Austin Peay football schedule 2023

Chattanooga football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 North Alabama 41, Chattanooga 27 Saturday, Sept. 9 Chattanooga 27, Kennesaw State 20 Saturday, Sept. 16 Chattanooga 48, The Citadel 3* Saturday, Sept. 23 Chattanooga 47, Samford 24* Saturday, Sept. 30 Chattanooga 23, Wofford 13* Saturday, Oct. 7 Western Carolina 52, Chattanooga 50* Saturday, Oct. 14 Chattanooga 22, Mercer 10* Saturday, Oct. 21 Chattanooga 34, East Tennessee State 3* Saturday, Oct. 28 Chattanooga 24, VMI 23* Saturday, Nov. 4 Furman 17, Chattanooga 14* Saturday, Nov. 11 OFF Saturday, Nov. 18 Alabama 66, Chattanooga 10 Saturday, Nov. 25 at Austin Peay**

Jacob Shames can be reached by email at jshames@gannett.com and on Twitter @Jacob_Shames.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Austin Peay-Chattanooga channel today, time, TV, streaming info