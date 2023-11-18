What channel is Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas on today? Time, TV schedule for key FCS game

Austin Peay football will host Central Arkansas Saturday afternoon with a chance to reach the FCS Playoffs for the second time in program history.

The Governors (8-2, 5-0 United Athletic Conference), who are ranked No. 12 in the FCS Coaches Poll, beat Utah Tech 30-17 last Saturday to clinch at least a share of the conference championship. They need to beat Central Arkansas (7-3, 4-1) to clinch the outright title.

The Bears beat Eastern Kentucky 27-24 on a dramatic Hail Mary as time expired last week, keeping their hopes at a conference championship and playoff berth alive.

The winner of Saturday's game will automatically advance to the playoffs, while the loser will have to hope they receive an at-large bid. The FCS Playoffs Selection Show will air on ESPNU Sunday, Nov. 19 at 11:30 a.m. CT.

MORE: Watch Austin Peay-Central Arkansas live with ESPN+ (subscribe today)

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas today?

Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas will be streamed nationally on ESPN+, which is ESPN's subscription-based streaming service.

NUMBERS CRUNCHING: Inside Mike DiLiello's record-setting, 441-yard performance for Austin Peay football

Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18

Time: 1 p.m. CT

Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. CT from Fortera Stadium in Clarksville, Tennessee.

MORE: Austin Peay football faces Central Arkansas for FCS playoff spot: Here's our score prediction

Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 17

Spread: No line

Austin Peay schedule 2023

Central Arkansas schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Oklahoma State 27, Central Arkansas 13 Saturday, Sept. 9 Central Arkansas 70, Texas College 2 Saturday, Sept. 16 North Dakota State 49, Central Arkansas 31 Saturday, Sept. 23 Central Arkansas 52, Abilene Christian 17* Saturday, Sept. 30 Central Arkansas 29, Southern Utah 27* Saturday, Oct. 7 Central Arkansas 38, Southeast Missouri 33 Saturday, Oct. 14 Central Arkansas 24, Stephen F. Austin 21 Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 Tarleton State 25, Central Arkansas 23* Saturday, Nov. 4 Central Arkansas 27, North Alabama 14* Saturday, Nov. 11 Central Arkansas 27, Eastern Kentucky 24* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Austin Peay*

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Austin Peay-Central Arkansas channel today, time, TV schedule, streaming info