What channel is Auburn vs. Ole Miss on today? Time, TV schedule for Tigers' Week 8 game

Auburn hosts No. 12 Ole Miss at Jordan-Hare stadium in Week 8 of the college football season, looking to pull off the upset.

Through seven weeks, the Tigers have the least amount of total yards (2,084) in the SEC, due in part to a passing game that averages 40.88 fewer yards than the second-lowest team in the SEC. Quarterback Payton Thorne, who transferred over after three seasons at Michigan State, has four touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Conversely, Ole Miss stands at third in the SEC West after scraping by in a 27-20 Week 7 win against Arkansas. Quarterback Jaxson Dart's dual-threat ability makes him a handful for opposing defenses, forcing linebackers to play closer to the line of scrimmage to deter a scramble by the pacey Dart.

Auburn's defense will have to force turnovers against Ole Miss, a quality this Tigers unit has shown over the first half of the season: It has come up with seven interceptions and four fumble recoveries for 11 total turnovers forced this year, tied for second in the SEC. The Tigers will need to add to that tally against the Rebels' explosive offense.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Auburn vs. Ole Miss today?

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Auburn vs. Ole Miss will air nationally on ESPN from Jordan-Hare Stadium. Streaming options for the game include ESPN's app and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Auburn vs. Ole Miss start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21

Time: 6 p.m. CT

The Tigers and Rebels are scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. CT for their Week 8 matchup.

Auburn vs. Ole Miss betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Aug. 25.

Spread: Ole Miss (-6.5)

Over/under : 56.5 points

Moneyline: Ole Miss (-250) | Auburn (+200)

Auburn schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Auburn 59, UMass 14 Saturday, Sept. 9 Auburn 14, Cal 10 Saturday, Sept. 16 Auburn 45, Samford 13 Saturday, Sept. 23 Texas A&M 27, Auburn 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 No. 1 Georgia 27, Auburn 20* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 No. 20 LSU 48, Auburn 18 Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. No. 12 Ole Miss* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Mississippi State* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Vanderbilt* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Arkansas* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. New Mexico State Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. No. 8 Alabama* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

Ole Miss schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Ole Miss 73, Mercer 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Ole Miss 37, No. 22 Tulane 20 Saturday, Sept. 16 Ole Miss 48, Georgia Tech 23 Saturday, Sept. 23 No. 12 Alabama 24, Ole Miss 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 Ole Miss 55, No. 12 LSU 49* Saturday, Oct. 7 Ole Miss 27, Arkansas 20 Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Auburn* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Vanderbilt* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Texas A&M* Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 1 Georgia* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Louisiana-Monroe Thursday, Nov. 23 at Mississippi State* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

