What channel is Auburn vs. Mississippi State on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 9 game

Auburn football hosts another low-scoring offense in Mississippi State in Week 9 of the college football season, as both squads look to avoid the bottom of the SEC West.

The Tigers took a tough 28-21 loss to Ole Miss in Week 8, but the final score was not an accurate representation of the game, as a last-minute touchdown by tight-end Rivaldo Fairweather brought Auburn within seven points.

Auburn has been able to force its opponents into turnovers, tied for first in the SEC with nine interceptions. The Bulldogs, however, tend to lean on their rushing game to pick up yards, as quarterback Mike Wright attempted just 12 passes in Mississippi State's 7-3 victory over Arkansas.

Wright did rush the ball 11 times for a team-leading 70 yards. The Tigers must contain Wright to keep him in the pocket and force him to make plays with his arm rather than his feet. Despite holding a 62-31-3 all-time record over the Bulldogs, Auburn has dropped the last two meetings with Mississippi State in two high-scoring affairs.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Auburn vs. Mississippi State today?

Auburn vs. Mississippi State will take place at Auburn's traditional home of Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Streaming options for the game include ESPN's dedicated streaming site, WatchESPN, and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Auburn vs. Mississippi State start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

The Tigers and Bulldogs kick off their Week 9 matchup at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Auburn vs. Mississippi State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Oct. 26.

Spread: Auburn (-6.5)

Over/under : 41.5 points

Moneyline: Auburn -275, Missisippi State +210

Auburn schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Auburn 59, UMass 14 Saturday, Sept. 9 Auburn 14, Cal 10 Saturday, Sept. 16 Auburn 45, Samford 13 Saturday, Sept. 23 Texas A&M 27, Auburn 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 No. 1 Georgia 27, Auburn 20* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 No. 20 LSU 48, Auburn 18 Saturday, Oct. 21 No. 12 Ole Miss 28, Auburn 21 Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Mississippi State* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Vanderbilt* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Arkansas* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. New Mexico State Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. No. 8 Alabama* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

*SEC game

Mississippi State schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Mississippi State 48, Southeastern Louisiana 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Mississippi State 31, Arizona 24 Saturday, Sept. 16 No. 14 LSU 41, Mississippi State 14* Saturday, Sept. 23 South Carolina 37, Mississippi State 30 Saturday, Sept. 30 No. 11 Alabama 40, Mississippi State 17 Saturday, Oct. 7 Mississippi State 41, Western Michigan 28 Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 Mississippi State 7, Arkansas 3 Saturday, Oct. 28 at Auburn* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Kentucky* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Texas A&M* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Southern Miss Thursday, Nov. 23 vs. No. 11 Ole Miss* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

