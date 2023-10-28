What channel is Auburn vs. Mississippi State on today? Time, TV Channel for game

Coming off another SEC loss and their fourth straight, Auburn football will look to win their first conference game of the year as they face Mississippi State on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Auburn (3-4, 0-4 SEC) has lost two straight games to the Bulldogs including a 39-33 loss last season in Starkville. The Tigers will look to pick up their first win against Mississippi State since 2020 on Saturday. The Tigers do have the advantage over the Bulldogs all-time with a 62-31-3 overall record.

What channel is Auburn vs. Mississippi State on today?

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV channel: SEC Network

Stream: Fubo (free trial)

Dave Neal and Derek Mason will be in the booth calling the game, while Taylor Davis will work the sidelines.

The game can also be streamed on FUBO, which offers a free trial for new subscribers.

Auburn football vs. Miss. State start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Auburn football vs. Miss. State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Oct. 25

Spread: Auburn (-6.5)

Over/under: 43.5 points

Moneyline: Auburn -275, Mississippi State +210

Auburn schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. UMass - W Saturday, Sept. 9 at Cal - W Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Samford - W Saturday, Sept. 23 at Texas A&M - L Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Georgia - L Saturday, Oct. 7 Open Saturday, Oct. 14 at LSU - L Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Ole Miss - L Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Mississippi State Saturday, Nov. 4 at Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 11 at Arkansas Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. New Mexico State Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Alabama

Mississippi State schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs Southeastern Louisiana - W Saturday, Sept. 9 vs Arizona - W Saturday, Sept. 16 vs LSU - L Saturday, Sept. 23 South Carolina - L Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. No. 9 Alabama - L Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Western Michigan - W Saturday, Oct. 14 Open Saturday, Oct. 21 at Arkansas - W Saturday, Oct. 28 at Auburn Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Kentucky Saturday, Nov. 11 at Texas A&M Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Southern Miss Thursday, Nov. 23 vs. No. 12 Ole Miss

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Time, TV Channel, betting odds for Auburn vs Miss St