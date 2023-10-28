What channel is Auburn vs. Mississippi State on today? Time, TV Channel for game
Coming off another SEC loss and their fourth straight, Auburn football will look to win their first conference game of the year as they face Mississippi State on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Auburn (3-4, 0-4 SEC) has lost two straight games to the Bulldogs including a 39-33 loss last season in Starkville. The Tigers will look to pick up their first win against Mississippi State since 2020 on Saturday. The Tigers do have the advantage over the Bulldogs all-time with a 62-31-3 overall record.
What channel is Auburn vs. Mississippi State on today?
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
TV channel: SEC Network
Stream: Fubo (free trial)
Dave Neal and Derek Mason will be in the booth calling the game, while Taylor Davis will work the sidelines.
The game can also be streamed on FUBO, which offers a free trial for new subscribers.
Auburn football vs. Miss. State start time
Date: Saturday, Oct. 28
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Auburn football vs. Miss. State betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Oct. 25
Spread: Auburn (-6.5)
Over/under: 43.5 points
Moneyline: Auburn -275, Mississippi State +210
Auburn schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 2
vs. UMass - W
Saturday, Sept. 9
at Cal - W
Saturday, Sept. 16
vs. Samford - W
Saturday, Sept. 23
at Texas A&M - L
Saturday, Sept. 30
vs. Georgia - L
Saturday, Oct. 7
Open
Saturday, Oct. 14
at LSU - L
Saturday, Oct. 21
vs. Ole Miss - L
Saturday, Oct. 28
vs. Mississippi State
Saturday, Nov. 4
at Vanderbilt
Saturday, Nov. 11
at Arkansas
Saturday, Nov. 18
vs. New Mexico State
Saturday, Nov. 25
vs. Alabama
Mississippi State schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 2
vs Southeastern Louisiana - W
Saturday, Sept. 9
vs Arizona - W
Saturday, Sept. 16
vs LSU - L
Saturday, Sept. 23
South Carolina - L
Saturday, Sept. 30
vs. No. 9 Alabama - L
Saturday, Oct. 7
vs. Western Michigan - W
Saturday, Oct. 14
Open
Saturday, Oct. 21
at Arkansas - W
Saturday, Oct. 28
at Auburn
Saturday, Nov. 4
vs. Kentucky
Saturday, Nov. 11
at Texas A&M
Saturday, Nov. 18
vs. Southern Miss
Thursday, Nov. 23
vs. No. 12 Ole Miss
This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Time, TV Channel, betting odds for Auburn vs Miss St