Advertisement

What channel is Auburn vs. Mississippi State on today? Time, TV Channel for game

Adam Baranovsky, Tuscaloosa News
·2 min read

Coming off another SEC loss and their fourth straight, Auburn football will look to win their first conference game of the year as they face Mississippi State on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Auburn (3-4, 0-4 SEC) has lost two straight games to the Bulldogs including a 39-33 loss last season in Starkville. The Tigers will look to pick up their first win against Mississippi State since 2020 on Saturday. The Tigers do have the advantage over the Bulldogs all-time with a 62-31-3 overall record.

COMMITTMENT: Auburn football, Hugh Freeze add commitment from 3-star safety Kaleb Harris

GAME-TIME ANNOUNCEMENT: Auburn football vs. Vanderbilt: Game time, TV channel announced

What channel is Auburn vs. Mississippi State on today?

  • Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

  • TV channel: SEC Network

  • Stream: Fubo (free trial)

Dave Neal and Derek Mason will be in the booth calling the game, while Taylor Davis will work the sidelines.

The game can also be streamed on FUBO, which offers a free trial for new subscribers.

Auburn football vs. Miss. State start time

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

  • Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Auburn football vs. Miss. State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Oct. 25

  • Spread: Auburn (-6.5)

  • Over/under: 43.5 points

  • Moneyline: Auburn -275, Mississippi State +210

Auburn schedule 2023

Date

Opponent

Saturday, Sept. 2

vs. UMass - W

Saturday, Sept. 9

at Cal - W

Saturday, Sept. 16

vs. Samford - W

Saturday, Sept. 23

at Texas A&M - L

Saturday, Sept. 30

vs. Georgia - L

Saturday, Oct. 7

Open

Saturday, Oct. 14

at LSU - L

Saturday, Oct. 21

vs. Ole Miss - L

Saturday, Oct. 28

vs. Mississippi State

Saturday, Nov. 4

at Vanderbilt

Saturday, Nov. 11

at Arkansas

Saturday, Nov. 18

vs. New Mexico State

Saturday, Nov. 25

vs. Alabama

Mississippi State schedule 2023

Date

Opponent

Saturday, Sept. 2

vs Southeastern Louisiana - W

Saturday, Sept. 9

vs Arizona - W

Saturday, Sept. 16

vs LSU - L

Saturday, Sept. 23

South Carolina - L

Saturday, Sept. 30

vs. No. 9 Alabama - L

Saturday, Oct. 7

vs. Western Michigan - W

Saturday, Oct. 14

Open

Saturday, Oct. 21

at Arkansas - W

Saturday, Oct. 28

at Auburn

Saturday, Nov. 4

vs. Kentucky

Saturday, Nov. 11

at Texas A&M

Saturday, Nov. 18

vs. Southern Miss

Thursday, Nov. 23

vs. No. 12 Ole Miss

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Time, TV Channel, betting odds for Auburn vs Miss St