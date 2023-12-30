What channel is Auburn vs. Maryland on today? Time, TV schedule for Music City Bowl

The TransPerfect Music City Bowl kicks off on Saturday with Auburn and Maryland facing off at Nissan Stadium.

Auburn (6-6) is in the Music City Bowl for the third time, winning the first two in the 2003 and 2018 editions. The Tigers will be playing for the first time since the disappointing ending to the Iron Bowl loss against Alabama on Nov. 25.

Maryland (7-5) is making its Music City Bowl debut. The Terrapins ended the season with wins over Nebraska and Rutgers sandwiching a 7-point loss to Michigan.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Auburn vs. Maryland Music City Bowl today?

TV channel: ABC (WKRN-2 in Nashville)

Stream: FUBO (free trial available) and ESPN app

Auburn vs. Maryland will be broadcast nationally on ABC. Taylor Zarzour and Matt Stinchcomb will call the game from the booth at Nissan Stadium, with Alyssa Lang reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Auburn vs. Maryland Music City Bowl start time

Date: Saturday, Dec. 30

Time: 1 p.m. CT

The Tigers and Terrapins will kick off at Nissan Stadium at 1 p.m. CT Saturday.

SCOUTING REPORT: Auburn football vs. Maryland: Score prediction and scouting report for Music City Bowl

Auburn vs. Maryland Music City Bowl betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Dec. 30

Spread: Auburn -6.5

Money line: Auburn -250, Maryland +200

Over/under: 47.5 points

Music City Bowl results, bowl history

Dec. 31, 2022: Iowa 21, Kentucky 0

Dec. 30, 2021: Purdue 48, Tennessee 45

Dec. 30, 2019: Louisville 38, Mississippi State 28

Dec. 28, 2018: Auburn 63, Purdue 14

Dec. 29, 2017: Northwestern 24, Kentucky 23

Dec. 30, 2016: Tennessee 38, Nebraska 24

Dec. 30, 2015: Louisville 27, Texas A&M 21

Dec. 30, 2014: Notre Dame 31, LSU 28

Dec. 30, 2013: Ole Miss 25, Georgia Tech 17

Dec. 31, 2012: Vanderbilt 38, NC State 24

Dec. 30, 2011: Mississippi State 23, Wake Forest 17

Dec. 30, 2010: UNC 30, Tennessee 27

Dec. 27, 2009: Clemson 21, Kentucky 13

Dec. 31, 2008: Vanderbilt 16, Boston College 14

Dec. 31, 2007: Kentucky 35, Florida State 28

Dec. 29, 2006: Kentucky 28, Clemson 20

Dec. 30, 2005: Virginia 34, Minnesota 31

Dec. 31, 2004: Minnesota 20, Alabama 16

Dec. 31, 2003: Auburn 28, Wisconsin 14

Dec. 30, 2002: Minnesota 29, Arkansas 14

Dec. 28, 2001: Boston College 20, Georgia 16

Dec. 28, 2000: West Virginia 49, Ole Miss 38

Dec. 29, 1999: Syracuse 20, Kentucky 13

Dec. 29, 1998: Virginia Tech 38, Alabama 7

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Auburn-Maryland Music City Bowl channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info